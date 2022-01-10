The Frankfort Christian Academy’s boys basketball team went into the 11th Region All “A” Classic Tuesday having won two of its last three games.

The Royals won 68-38 Jan. 4 at Covington Latin for its second victory of the season. TFCA junior Micah Sowders had 14 points and eight rebounds in that game, tying Dayton Simpson for team scoring honors and Caleb David for the most rebounds.

For his performance, Sowders has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Sowders is in his second year playing for TFCA after being homeschooled prior to his enrollment.

He played high school basketball with the Christian Education Consortium, a homeschool team based in Louisville, until his family moved from Louisville to Frankfort two years ago and his father began teaching at TFCA. His mother started teaching at the school this year.

On the season, Sowders leads the Royals in scoring at 17.4 points per game, just ahead of his brother Noah, who averages 16.6 points.

Micah is second on the team in rebounding at five rebounds per game.

Sowders is the son of Angie and Larry Sowders.

State Journal: What do you see as your role on the team?

Sowders: Since I’m one of the older players, the coaches talk to me about being a leader, being a vocal leader and helping the younger players. They want me to be vocal leader on the court.

SJ: How have you seen the team progress this year?

Sowders: I think we’ve gotten a lot better since the start of the season. In the last few weeks we’ve come together more and we’re playing together more. I think we’re playing with a lot more energy the last few weeks, on defense and stuff like that.

SJ: Do you play any other sports? If you were going to add a sport to your schedule, what would it be?

Sowders: I don’t play other sports, and it would probably be baseball. I played baseball through middle school, so if I was going to add a sport that would be the one.

SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?

Sowders: My eighth grade year we won a tournament at the end of the season. That’s probably my favorite sports memory so far.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Sowders: I want to play basketball. That’s a goal of mine. I don’t know what I want to major in yet, but college is the plan.

