A year ago, Frankfort’s football team lost to Eminence in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs after beating the Warriors in the regular season

The Panthers made sure that didn’t happen this year, beating Eminence 57-27 Friday in the first round of the playoffs, their second win over the Warriors this season.

A big part of that victory was FHS’ Jaden Morgan, who rushed for 174 yards and scored three touchdowns. He also scored twice on two-point conversions.

For his performance, Morgan has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

On the year, Morgan has rushed for 861 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has one touchdown reception. He’s returned a punt for a touchdown and scored three times on kickoff returns.

He is Frankfort’s third-leading tackler with 51 tackles this season.

Morgan, a junior who has been playing football since the eighth grade, is the son of Alicia Morgan and the late John Morgan.

State Journal: What do you see as your role on the team?

Morgan: Somewhat of a playmaker, and just a utility player, do whatever the team needs.

SJ: What do you like best about this year’s team?

Morgan: Beating Eminence in the first round of the playoffs. We work well together most of the time, and we’re all happy.

SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?

Morgan: It’s probably this year when I scored the first time against Eminence because I hadn’t scored yet against them.

SJ: Did the team talk much last week about what happened last year in the playoffs?

Morgan: We kept it in the back of our heads, and we weren’t going to lose to them this year. We want to make a run in the playoffs, go to state, go to Kroger Field and hopefully get a ring.

SJ: Do you play any other sports, and if you do, which is your favorite?

Morgan: I run track. Football because I’m able to hit people. I like hitting people sometimes, and you have people cheering for you all the time.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription