Frankfort’s football team has advanced past the first round of the state playoffs for the 15th time in the past 17 years.

The Panthers defeated Ludlow 50-13 Friday in the first round at Sower Field. Playing a key role in the game was Jaden Morgan, who rushed for four touchdowns on runs of 40, 34, 39 and 18 yards.

Frankfort's Jaden Morgan is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

