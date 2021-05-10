Franklin County’s baseball team broke a three-game losing streak Saturday when it defeated Bourbon County 5-3.
In that game, senior Austin Presley went 2-for-3 with two singles and three RBI.
He also pitched a complete game, giving up five hits and three earned runs while striking out nine batters.
For his performance, Presley has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Presley has a 1.86 earned run average this season. He’s recorded 28 strikeouts in 26.1 innings of work, and he has a 4-2 record for the 4-11 Flyers.
Presley has been a member of the FCHS baseball team since he was a freshman, and he also played football his freshman year. In middle school he played baseball, football and basketball.
He plays with the Kentucky Rockers, a travel baseball team, in the summer.
Presley is the son of Brandon and Amanda Presley.
State Journal: What do you enjoy about pitching?
Presley: I just like being in control of the game. I think I handle the pressure pretty well.
SJ: Did you set any goals for yourself before the season?
Presley: They’re really most statistical goals. I want to have around a 60 to 65 strikeout percentage and to be a more of an efficient player all around.
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
Presley: My favorite is my sophomore year at Carroll County. I was put in to pitch, and we were down like six runs. I went the whole game until we came back (to win).
SJ: What do you like about this year’s team?
Presley: We’re young, and I like that the younger kids are getting experience and learning to play at a higher level.
SJ: If you played any other sport, what would it be?
Presley: Probably football. It’s the sport I’ve missed since my freshman year.
