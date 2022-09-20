Franklin County’s Savannah Salchli is having a senior year to remember.

A member of the FCHS girls golf team, Salchli shot an 82 to lead the Lady Flyers as they captured the 2A state championship last week at the Owensboro Country Club.

Franklin County's Savannah Salchli is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Photo submitted)

