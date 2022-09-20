Franklin County’s Savannah Salchli is having a senior year to remember.
A member of the FCHS girls golf team, Salchli shot an 82 to lead the Lady Flyers as they captured the 2A state championship last week at the Owensboro Country Club.
For her achievement, Salchli has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Salchli began playing golf when she was 8 years old, and she joined the FCHS golf team when she was in the sixth grade, serving as team manager her first year with the team.
Salchli has played in the No. 1 spot for the Lady Flyers for the last two years. Her best round of high school golf this season was a 76 at Kearney Hill in the Paul Laurence Dunbar Lady Bulldog Invitational, where she finished fifth against some of the best players in the state.
Salchli shot 77 in the Lady Hawks Challenge, where the team took first place and she finished fourth.
Going into Tuesday’s Region 9 tournament, the Lady Flyers had played in 10 tournaments, and Salchli led the team in eight of them.
Salchli finished in seventh place statewide in the Bluegrass Golf Tour and has been invited to play in the Bluegrass Cup in Bowling Green Oct. 29-30.
She took 10th place statewide in the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour and has been invited to play in the Lou Perry Tour Championship at Cherry Blossom in Georgetown Oct. 15-16.
Salchli is the daughter of Stan and Teresa Salchli.
State Journal: How did you get started playing golf?
Salchli: My brother was taking golf lessons from Kirk Schooley at Juniper Hill. I was bored just watching so I asked to take lessons also. Kirk of course agreed to give me lessons. I fell in love with the game.
SJ: What do you like about the sport?
Salchli: I like that it is a team sport but also an individual sport. I have a team to cheer me on, but I have to depend on my skill and mindset to play a great round of golf. Golf has given me the opportunity to always learn and experience many different situations. I have met some great girls and made lifelong friends playing golf across the state. I love to watch the final rounds of the professional tournaments with my dad on a Sunday afternoon.
SJ: Did you or the team set any goals for the 2A state tournament?
Salchli: The regional qualifying happened so fast and we won. So we went to Owensboro to represent Franklin County by playing the best golf we could. We got together as a team the day before and walked the course since none of us had played there before. Winning the tournament was a great bonus for the team, and for me personally, coming in fifth place was icing on the cake for an amazing senior year.
SJ: What were conditions like at the 2A state tournament?
Salchli: The conditions at the Owensboro Country Club were fairly difficult. Each hole was a little different, and we had to pay attention to the other golfers and how their balls were landing and rolling. The wind made the day a little harder. One green would be fast and the next slow.
SJ: What has it been like playing on the team this year?
Salchli: Being co-captain of the golf team has been a goal since I was in sixth grade. Having a full team this year has been an amazing opportunity for all of us. I have enjoyed watching and mentoring the younger players. I am excited to see the golf program that I have helped build at FCHS grow to be one of the top golf programs in the state.
