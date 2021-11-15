Franklin County’s football team is on a familiar path.

After beating Central Friday to win the district championship, the Flyers are hosting Allen County-Scottsville this week for a regional championship. It’s the same scenario FCHS faced last year.

Franklin County’s defense came up big in last week’s 14-8 win over Central. Senior Blair Tate had 11 tackles in the game, and he’s been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

On the season, Tate has 74 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Tate is the son of Jim Tate and Gina Tate.

State Journal: After finishing last season as state runner-up, what was the team’s mindset coming into this season?

Tate: Ultimately it was to get back to Kroger Field (site of the state finals). We came up a fingertip short last year. To be that close, our ultimate goal was to get back.

SJ: Did the three-game losing streak cause the team some nervousness?

Tate: We had some players who had some doubts, but after the Woodford County loss (the last of the three losses) we had a kind of come-to-Jesus moment and were able to get back on track.

SJ: You defeated Central 35-6 during the regular season and 14-8 Friday. What did the Yellow Jackets do differently in the second game?

Tate: They had a really good defensive scheme. They moved some of their star players like No. 39, Malachi Williams, to the defensive line, and we couldn’t get a lot of penetration on offense. Their offense was pretty much the same as what we’d seen, but we couldn’t get our offense moving the way we did during the regular season.

SJ: You defeated Allen County-Scottsville 48-14 last year. How is the team approaching this year’s game?

Tate: You definitely can’t overlook anybody, especially this late in the year. Even though we played them last year, you can’t look past anyone. You have to be the same with everyone. We have to have a good week of practice so we can come out and take care of business Friday.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Tate: I’m undecided about continuing to play football. I’ve heard from some smaller schools, Centre, Thomas More and Mount St. Joseph. If I decide not to play, I’ll go to Eastern Kentucky and major in construction management or occupational safety.

