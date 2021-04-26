The Frankfort Christian Academy’s Jon Dudinskie had his best outing as a pitcher Thursday.

The freshman struck out 14 batters in the Royals’ 11-1 win over Western, a game that was called on the mercy rule after five innings.

The 14 strikeouts are the most he’s had in one game.

Dudinskie has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

He gave up three hits and two walks, and Western’s one run was unearned.

He also helped himself at the plate, getting one hit and drawing two walks. He scored three runs, had two stolen bases and drove in a run.

Dudinskie is the son of John and Jennifer Dudinskie.

State Journal: You also play basketball for TFCA. Which is your favorite sport and why?

Dudinskie: Baseball. I like it because it doesn’t matter if you’re short or tall. You can play it if you’re any size.

SJ: What was working well for you against Western?

Dudinskie: My curveball. (That is also his favorite pitch.) It breaks pretty well.

SJ: How long have you been playing baseball?

Dudinskie: All my life, since like T-ball.

SJ: How did you react to your performance Thursday?

Dudinskie: I was surprised. I didn’t know what it (his strike count) was. I wasn’t keeping track of that. I found out in the fourth inning.

SJ: Did you set any personal goals for this baseball season?

Dudinskie: I want to be a leader on the field because we have a bunch of new people. Weston (Jones, a sophomore) and I have the most experience.

