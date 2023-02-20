The Frankfort Christian Academy boys basketball team reached some milestones this season, and junior Noah Sowders was a big part of that success.

Sowders has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

022223.AthleteWeek-N Sowders_ly.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy's Noah Sowders is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
022223.AthleteWeek-Noah Sowders_submitted.jpeg

The Frankfort Christian Academy's Noah Sowders is among the state's leaders in scoring. (Lindsay Barnes photo)

