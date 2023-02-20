The Frankfort Christian Academy boys basketball team reached some milestones this season, and junior Noah Sowders was a big part of that success.
Sowders has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Going into Monday’s 41st District tournament game against Franklin County, Sowders was ranked 14th in the state in scoring with an average of 26 points per game.
He finished the year with 718 points and was shooting 52.2% from the field prior to Monday.
The Royals set a school record for wins in a season this year with 11, and they won their first game against an 11th Region opponent in January when they beat Berea.
Sowders is the son of Angie Sowders and Larry Sowders.
State Journal: What goals did you have this season?
Sowders: I want to get our first district win, and we’re going to try and do that tonight. I wanted to get our first win against a public school, and we beat three public schools this year. Those were my two main goals. (Sowders was interviewed prior to TFCA’s game against FCHS Monday, won by the Flyers.)
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
Sowders: Probably getting my 1,000th point this year.
SJ: What is your role on the team?
Sowders: I think my role is to handle the ball and set up the offense, try to be a leader.
SJ: How has the team improved since your freshman year?
Sowders: We’ve gotten stronger and faster, and our chemistry is a lot better. My first year (as a freshman), we only had three guys who had played together, so our chemistry is a lot better. Our big guy, Weston Jones, is 10 times better than when I started playing with him. (Jones, a senior, was hitting 68.7% from the field through 29 games, ranking him seventh in the state in field goal percentage.)
SJ: If you were going to play another sport, what would it be and why?
Sowders: Football. I’ve always been interested in football, and I think I’d be a good wide receiver. It’s always looked fun to me.
