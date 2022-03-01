New Athlete of the Week logo

Western Hills’ boys basketball team is in the 11th Region tournament for the first time in 13 years.

WHHS’ Walter Campbell played a big part in the Wolverines advancing to the regional tournament, and he has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

030222.AthleteWeek-WCampbell_ly.jpg

Walter Campbell

Western Hills defeated Franklin County in the 41st District semifinals, securing a berth in the regional tournament, and the Wolverines lost to Great Crossing in the championship game.

Campbell scored 14 points and hit three 3-pointers against FCHS, and he had 11 points against Great Crossing. Going into the district tournament, Campbell was averaging 19.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

At 6-5, Campbell spends a lot of time in the post, but he’s been working on his outside game, and FCHS coach Jonathan Moore said Campbell’s 3-pointers were the difference in their semifinal matchup.

WHHS opened regional tournament play Tuesday night at Frederick Douglass.

Campbell, a junior, is the son of Chavonne Campbell and Walter Campbell.

State Journal: How much have you worked on your outside shot?

Campbell: All through the summer. Sometimes my teammates need me to step out and take that shot. I felt like I needed to add it to my game, and I’ll need it at the next level, too.

SJ: You’ve been handling the ball more. Do you prefer playing in the post or more out on the floor?

Campbell: I worked on that a lot, too. Either is cool. Whatever the matchup is that night decides what I do.

SJ: What was the team’s mood before the Franklin County game with a trip to the regional tournament on the line?

Campbell: We were excited. We weren’t nervous. We felt like we had a good shot to win the game. Franklin County played their hearts out that game.

SJ: How has the team bounced back from Friday’s championship game?

Campbell: We’re still playing, and we still have a chance to win a championship. Regional champions sounds better than district champions. We’ll just take it one game at a time.

SJ: What is the team’s attitude going into the regional tournament?

Campbell: We know we have all the pieces to be special. If we all play our best we feel we can compete with anyone. We have to be on the same page this tournament.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription