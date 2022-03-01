Western Hills’ boys basketball team is in the 11th Region tournament for the first time in 13 years.
WHHS’ Walter Campbell played a big part in the Wolverines advancing to the regional tournament, and he has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Western Hills defeated Franklin County in the 41st District semifinals, securing a berth in the regional tournament, and the Wolverines lost to Great Crossing in the championship game.
Campbell scored 14 points and hit three 3-pointers against FCHS, and he had 11 points against Great Crossing. Going into the district tournament, Campbell was averaging 19.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.
At 6-5, Campbell spends a lot of time in the post, but he’s been working on his outside game, and FCHS coach Jonathan Moore said Campbell’s 3-pointers were the difference in their semifinal matchup.
WHHS opened regional tournament play Tuesday night at Frederick Douglass.
Campbell, a junior, is the son of Chavonne Campbell and Walter Campbell.
State Journal: How much have you worked on your outside shot?
Campbell: All through the summer. Sometimes my teammates need me to step out and take that shot. I felt like I needed to add it to my game, and I’ll need it at the next level, too.
SJ: You’ve been handling the ball more. Do you prefer playing in the post or more out on the floor?
Campbell: I worked on that a lot, too. Either is cool. Whatever the matchup is that night decides what I do.
SJ: What was the team’s mood before the Franklin County game with a trip to the regional tournament on the line?
Campbell: We were excited. We weren’t nervous. We felt like we had a good shot to win the game. Franklin County played their hearts out that game.
SJ: How has the team bounced back from Friday’s championship game?
Campbell: We’re still playing, and we still have a chance to win a championship. Regional champions sounds better than district champions. We’ll just take it one game at a time.
SJ: What is the team’s attitude going into the regional tournament?
Campbell: We know we have all the pieces to be special. If we all play our best we feel we can compete with anyone. We have to be on the same page this tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.