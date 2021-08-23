Western Hills’ Baylor Brooker hadn’t scored a goal in a varsity match before this year, but he’s already scored four in the first two weeks of the season.
Brooker, a senior, had the game-winning goals in the Wolverines’ 4-3 victory against Danville on Aug. 17 and in overtime Saturday against Anderson County, a 3-2 win for WHHS in its first Capital City Classic game.
They were his first game-winning goals at any level of soccer. Brooker also scored another goal against Danville and had the Wolverines' only goal in a 4-1 loss to Collins on Aug. 14.
For his performance, Brooker has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Brooker, a four-year member of the Western Hills’ soccer team, is the son of Eric and Stephanie Brooker.
State Journal: Did you change positions this year?
Brooker: I moved up to a wing from a right back.
SJ: What do you see as your role on this year’s team?
Brooker: I see myself as assisting. I’m playing more of an assisting position. I got an assist the other night, but I cover the back post and get goals as well.
SJ: How did it feel to get your first game-winning goal?
Brooker: It was pretty exciting.
SJ: Do you play any other sports and if you do, which is your favorite?
Brooker: I also wrestle for Western Hills. I started that the winter of my freshman year when Coach (Chad Mangum) said we should do an off-season sport. I like soccer because it’s like a chess match. It’s a lot of fun, plus I’ve played it all my life.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Brooker: I’m looking for scholarships to a good college, whether it’s for sports or academics. I’d like to play (soccer) in college.
