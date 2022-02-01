Western Hills’ boys basketball team won Friday night with a big boost off the bench from Jake Dicken.

For his performance, Dicken has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Dicken scored 12 points in the Wolverines’ 52-50 win over Franklin County. He hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to pull WHHS within three points, and his 3 to open the fourth quarter tied the game. Of his 12 points, nine came in the fourth quarter.

“I told Jake Dicken in the handshake line he’s the one who beat us tonight,” FCHS coach Jonathan Moore told The State Journal after the game. “Walter (Campbell), Javeon (Campbell) or Zach (Semones) may have had more points, but Jake Dicken won the game for them, and I told him. He hit some big shots. Credit to him. Our game plan was if Jake Dicken or Elijah Thompson or Austin Stone beats you, they beat you. Tonight Jake beat us.”

Dicken, a sophomore guard, is the son of Evan and Mindy Dicken.

State Journal: What do you see as your role on the team?

Dicken: I see my role as a shooter and ball handler on this team who will do whatever it takes to win.

SJ: I know Franklin County is a big rivalry game. Did you fee any added pressure Friday?

Dicken: Someone said that WHHS boys hadn’t beaten FCHS on their court in forever. That’s a pretty one-sided rivalry and all our guys wanted to change that. Zac Cox (FCHS junior) and I played basketball at the YMCA every day in the summer when I was 6 and he was 8. I came up short every time, but regardless who wins we are still good friends.

SJ: What other sports do you play?

Dicken: I used to play baseball and soccer when I was younger.

SJ: What do you see as the team’s biggest improvement this season?

Dicken: We have played against tough teams all season and are getting better every game. We have had lots of guys out for injuries and COVID protocols, which has led to more people stepping up and making us a better team as a whole.

SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?

Dicken: My favorite moment of the season was when we defeated Franklin County. The moment the buzzer went off and the WHHS student section ran onto the court was a moment I’ll never forget.

