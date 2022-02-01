Western Hills’ boys basketball team won Friday night with a big boost off the bench from Jake Dicken.
For his performance, Dicken has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Dicken scored 12 points in the Wolverines’ 52-50 win over Franklin County. He hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to pull WHHS within three points, and his 3 to open the fourth quarter tied the game. Of his 12 points, nine came in the fourth quarter.
“I told Jake Dicken in the handshake line he’s the one who beat us tonight,” FCHS coach Jonathan Moore told The State Journal after the game. “Walter (Campbell), Javeon (Campbell) or Zach (Semones) may have had more points, but Jake Dicken won the game for them, and I told him. He hit some big shots. Credit to him. Our game plan was if Jake Dicken or Elijah Thompson or Austin Stone beats you, they beat you. Tonight Jake beat us.”
Dicken, a sophomore guard, is the son of Evan and Mindy Dicken.
State Journal: What do you see as your role on the team?
Dicken: I see my role as a shooter and ball handler on this team who will do whatever it takes to win.
SJ: I know Franklin County is a big rivalry game. Did you fee any added pressure Friday?
Dicken: Someone said that WHHS boys hadn’t beaten FCHS on their court in forever. That’s a pretty one-sided rivalry and all our guys wanted to change that. Zac Cox (FCHS junior) and I played basketball at the YMCA every day in the summer when I was 6 and he was 8. I came up short every time, but regardless who wins we are still good friends.
SJ: What other sports do you play?
Dicken: I used to play baseball and soccer when I was younger.
SJ: What do you see as the team’s biggest improvement this season?
Dicken: We have played against tough teams all season and are getting better every game. We have had lots of guys out for injuries and COVID protocols, which has led to more people stepping up and making us a better team as a whole.
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
Dicken: My favorite moment of the season was when we defeated Franklin County. The moment the buzzer went off and the WHHS student section ran onto the court was a moment I’ll never forget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.