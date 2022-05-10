Western Hills’ senior pitcher Kemper Dotson had two things on his mind during last Tuesday’s home game against South Oldham — a no-hitter and a game that was scoreless through six innings.

Western Hills won 1-0 when Dylan McGaughey singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh, and Dotson threw a no-hitter, the first of his high school career.

For his accomplishment, Dotson has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Dotson, who has been playing baseball since he was five years old, threw a no-hitter for a travel team when he was 13.

When not pitching, Dotson plays first or third base. He recently committed to play baseball at Transylvania.

Dotson is the son of Grace and Keith Dotson.

State Journal: When did you start thinking about the no-hitter?

Dotson: It was probably the fourth inning when I noticed they really hadn’t gotten a hit off of me. I started thinking about it, but I knew I shouldn’t.

SJ: Did your teammates treat you any differently during the game?

Dotson: They treated me like they usually do. Someone shouted no-hitter once, and everyone else got on him, telling him you can’t say anything while it’s still going on. Other than that it was pretty normal.

SJ: How nerve wracking was it to have a no-hitter going in such a close game?

Dotson: I was a little nervous. I was really thinking more about the score than the no-hitter. We’d be OK if I gave up a hit, but I couldn’t give up a run.

SJ: What was your reaction after the game, excitement, relief?

Dotson: I was thinking I might have to go another inning. I was at 91 pitches, so my pitch count was climbing. When it ended I went out and congratulated Dylan McGaughey on his hit.

SJ: You don’t play any other sports at Western Hills, but if you were going to play another one, what would it be?

Dotson: I’d probably play volleyball. I wanted to play volleyball this year, but it’s during the spring season. I have friends who play volleyball, and a lot of my family plays volleyball, but the season conflicts with baseball.

