After finishing 11th in the Class 2A state cross country championship in October, Western Hills junior Jon Eades has kept the success going into track season, cutting more than 10 seconds off his time in the mile run.
Eades has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
On Monday he won two individual events, the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, and he was part of the winning 4x800-meter relay at the County Championships.
He is the son of Doug Eades and Angela Eades.
State Journal: How has track season been going?
Eades: Track season has been going great. I’ve been able to severely diminish my time in the mile. I was at five minutes at the end of last season, and I ran a 4:47 tonight. In the two mile my PR is down by two or three seconds. We haven’t had as much focus on the two mile, so for my time to have dropped two or three seconds makes me happy.
SJ: You’ve said you prefer cross country to track. What keeps you coming out for the track team?
Eades: Mainly to stay in shape. I really like that Adam (Schaffner) is our distance coach. (Schaffner is WHHS’ cross country coach.) I like coach (Odell) Hardy and all the coaches. A lot of the cross country community transitions over to distance in track, and that keeps me going.
SJ: How much of a break do you get between track season and cross country season?
Eades: I’ll take about two weeks off after track, and then I’ll slowly start building up my mileage. I do some out-of-town races, and me, my dad and a few friends will do 12-hour relays. Just slowly building my mileage so I’m ready and stay in shape. In a 12-hour relay you run in 30-minute shifts, so you run for 30 minutes every two hours. That’s mainly what my summer running consists of.
SJ: Have you thought about what you’d like to do in cross country this fall?
Eades: This cross country season I know I can run a 16:30 5K, but what I really want to do is break the 16-minute mark, even if it’s 15:55 or 15:58, I want to break 16 minutes, and if I work hard I’ll be able to do it.
SJ: Do you ever get bored running 3,200 meters (eight laps)?
Eades: On nights like tonight when I don’t have anyone really pushing me it can get monotonous. I do get a little bored, but when I have someone who can go with me, it’s like a racehorse with blinders on. I’m laser focused, and I try and pick people off one by one and keep up my time.
