Western Hills junior Jon Eades has been running since he was in the second grade, and he’s been competing in the Class 2A state cross country meet since he was an eighth grader.
He placed 11th at state Friday, his best finish ever at state while setting a personal record of 16:52.97 for 5,000 meters.
For his performance, Eades has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Eades is also on the WHHS track team.
He is the son of Doug Eades and Angela Eades.
State Journal: What do you like about running?
Eades: It’s just nice and a really good way to compete. It’s one of those things I’ve been good at for a long time, and it’s nice to develop a talent. I like hard work, and you have to put in a lot of hard work to get better times out.
SJ: What is the most challenging part of running?
Eades: Surprisingly it’s the mental aspect. You can be talented, but if you go in thinking, “no, I don’t want to do that,” that’s the difference between a really good time and a really bad time. I’ve experienced those bad times a couple of times.
SJ: You improved from finishing 151st at state as an eighth grader to placing 34th at state as a freshman. What was the biggest factor in making that jump?
Eades: Really, I think it’s just an overall maturity of attitude. I’ve been running since second grade, and I’ve been sold on cross country since the sixth or seventh grade. I worked a lot more my freshman year, and my attitude evolved.
SJ: Do you have a pre-game meal?
Eades: A bacon sandwich in the morning, and five or 10 minutes before I run I drink a quarter-can of Ale 8. It’s really just for the caffeine, but it’s a big mental thing as well. It kind of helps with the mental aspect of running.
SJ: If you were going to add another sport to your schedule, what would it be?
Eades: If I was forced to add another sport it would be indoor track, but I’d rather not add another sport. This has been the focus for my dad and me when talking this year. If you play two sports at the same time, you can’t reach your full potential in either sport if you’re not 100% dedicated to one of them.
