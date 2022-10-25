Western Hills’ Jon Eades won his first regional championship in cross country Saturday, and he did it in dominating fashion.

New Athlete of the Week logo

For his performance, Eades has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

102622.AthleteWeek-Eades_submitted.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription