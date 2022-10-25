WHHS finished fifth in the team standings and qualified for the state meet, which will take place Friday at Bourbon County Park in Paris.
Eades ran his personal record time of 16:25.91 for 5,000 meters this fall at the Hillbilly Run in Bardstown.
Eades finished 11th at the state meet last year.
Eades, a senior, is the son of Doug Eades and Angela Eades.
State Journal: How did Saturday’s race go?
Eades: I pretty much led the whole way. After the first mile I had 5 to 15 seconds of separation. In the last mile the kid who was in second place fell back to fourth, and by the time I finished I had almost a 45-second lead on second.
SJ: Did you set a goal for the regional meet?
Eades: I’ve really wanted to win this race since the eighth grade. This race has been in the works for a while. When Griffin (Staude) won it my freshman and sophomore years, I had in the back of my mind that I might have to step up and be a leader on this team, and that includes winning the region. Last year I ran a great race and finished second. This year I stayed in front the whole way. It was important to me that the team qualified. You can’t ask for anything more.
SJ: Were you pleased with your time Saturday?
Eades: I was very pleased with my time. I don’t want to say I thought I would win, but I came in with the mentality that I can win. We looked at the rankings, and second place ran pretty much the same times he had been running. I was 5 seconds off my PR and I didn’t have somebody pushing me from behind. I knew if I didn’t have a horrific accident before or during the race I could win.
SJ: Has your pre-race meal changed?
Eades: No, it’s an Ale-8 and bacon sandwich. It’s been the same since my freshman year.
SJ: Do you like the course at Bourbon County Park?
Eades: I love the state course. The first mile we’re running downhill. The second mile is up and down. The last 800 meters you can slingshot, and the last 300, 400 meters you end on a big uphill. A lot can happen in the last 800 meters. If you’re not pushing and giving 110%, 120% when you get to that point you're going to get passed or left behind.
