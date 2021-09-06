New Athlete of the Week logo

Western Hills’ Jacob Fields has been an anchor on defense for the Wolverine football team for four years.

On Friday he recorded 22 tackles (14 solo and eight assisted) with two tackles for loss and one sack in WHHS’ 14-6 loss at Dayton.

090721_WHHSJacobFields_submitted.jpeg

Western Hills’ Jacob Fields has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Photo courtesy of B# Photography)

For his performance, Fields has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Fields is a senior linebacker and fullback for the Wolverines, and he’s also a member of the school’s track and field team.

Fields is the son of Mark Fields and Melissa Bybee-Fields.

State Journal: What do you like about football?

Fields: I like the challenges football presents and having the chance to play with my teammates.

SJ: Which do you prefer playing, offense or defense?

Fields: I prefer defense because I’m able to have a little more freedom with the responsibilities I have compared to offense.

SJ: If you could add another sport to your schedule, what would it be?

Fields: If I could add or play another sport it would probably be hockey because I think it’s an interesting sport that I’ve never had the chance to play or try.

SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?

Fields: My favorite sports memory is probably playing Frankfort my freshman year and I was awarded defensive player of the game. (WHHS won 41-23, and Fields had five tackles with one tackle for loss.)

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Fields: After graduation I plan on going to college and continuing to play football.

