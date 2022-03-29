Allie Fint finished as runner-up at the KHSAA Region 5 girls archery tournament Saturday at Anderson County High School.

That earned her a spot in the KHSAA state tournament April 19 in Bowling Green as an individual qualifier.

For her accomplishment, Fint has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Fint, a freshman, captured second place with a score of 281. She took up archery in the fifth grade and competed at Westridge Elementary and Bondurant Middle School before coming to Western Hills.

Fint is the daughter of Chris Fint, Kayla Fint and Rachel Fint.

State Journal: How did you become interested in archery?

Fint: One day I was just walking around school and they were practicing. I told my dad it looked like fun, and he said let’s wait until next year. I started in the fifth grade, and I’ve liked it ever since.

SJ: What do you like about archery?

Fint: I like how it makes me more focused and more calm. It calms me down if I’m ever stressed about something. It’s a stress reliever.

SJ: Did you have any goals going into the regional tournament?

Fint: Not really. I told myself I’d try my best. It didn’t matter if I won or not, I was going to give it my all.

SJ: Are you involved in any other sports or activities at school?

Fint: I’m trying out for the volleyball team.

SJ: How long is the archery season, and does it ever seem too long?

Fint: It starts in the winter and goes until sometime in May. It never seems very long to me. Right after the season ends we have summer camp for it, and I do that, too.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription