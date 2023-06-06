New Athlete of the Week logo

David Jackson hadn’t been on a track team since the seventh grade, and he’d never competed in the high jump.

But the recent Western Hills graduate did both this spring. His first time to compete in the high jump was April 18 at the North Central Kentucky Track Conference championships, and last week he placed third in the event at the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Class 2A State Track & Field Championships.

Jackson, David.jpg

David Jackson
060323.State Track-WH Jackson_ly.jpg

Western Hills' David Jackson hurdles the bar in the high jump at the Class 2A state track and field championships Friday at Kentucky. Jackson, who cleared the jump at 5-10, went on to take third in the event. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
060723.AthleteWeek-Jackson_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' David Jackson is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Photo submitted)

