New Athlete of the Week logo

Western Hills’ Cole McDonald hadn’t played football for a few years, but Friday, on the first play of his high school football career, he caught a touchdown pass.

McDonald followed that by intercepting a pass and returning it for a score, accounting for the first two touchdowns in the Wolverines’ 32-0 win over Bourbon County in Paris.

082323.AthleteWeek-McDonald_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Cole McDonald is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription