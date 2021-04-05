Western Hills’ softball team went 3-1 as the season opened last week. That included a 3-0 record in the Jerry Puckett Cardinals Showcase over the weekend at George Rogers Clark.
A big part of the Lady Wolverines’ success was the play of sophomore Lauren McGaughey, who is this week’s Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
McGaughey, a centerfielder, had seven hits in 13 at-bats last week for a .538 batting average. She hit one double and one home run and finished the week with six runs batted in, two runs scored and one stolen base.
McGaughey, who plays travel ball with Bluegrass Premier, is the daughter of Angela McGaughey and Greg McGaughey.
State Journal: What was it like to start the season last week?
McGaughey: It felt really good since we didn’t have a season last year (because of COVID-19). It was a lot more relief to have a season because this is something I look forward to every single year.
SJ: What was it like not playing last year?
McGaughey: We practiced. The day of our first game we got rained out, and right after that the season got canceled and we were quarantined. It was really hard. I got really bored. I got some softball with travel ball, but we didn’t play much.
SJ: What other sports and/or activities are you involved with at school?
McGaughey: I’m involved with the Beta Club and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America).
SJ: What are the expectations for this year’s team?
McGaughey: We have very high expectations. We’re young, but we get along well, and I think that will lead us to multiple wins this year.
SJ: Have you set any personal goals for this season?
McGaughey: It’s more about getting myself better, getting ready for more years to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.