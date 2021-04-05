Western Hills’ softball team went 3-1 as the season opened last week. That included a 3-0 record in the Jerry Puckett Cardinals Showcase over the weekend at George Rogers Clark.

A big part of the Lady Wolverines’ success was the play of sophomore Lauren McGaughey, who is this week’s Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

McGaughey, a centerfielder, had seven hits in 13 at-bats last week for a .538 batting average. She hit one double and one home run and finished the week with six runs batted in, two runs scored and one stolen base.

McGaughey, who plays travel ball with Bluegrass Premier, is the daughter of Angela McGaughey and Greg McGaughey.

State Journal: What was it like to start the season last week?

McGaughey: It felt really good since we didn’t have a season last year (because of COVID-19). It was a lot more relief to have a season because this is something I look forward to every single year.

SJ: What was it like not playing last year?

McGaughey: We practiced. The day of our first game we got rained out, and right after that the season got canceled and we were quarantined. It was really hard. I got really bored. I got some softball with travel ball, but we didn’t play much.

SJ: What other sports and/or activities are you involved with at school?

McGaughey: I’m involved with the Beta Club and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America).

SJ: What are the expectations for this year’s team?

McGaughey: We have very high expectations. We’re young, but we get along well, and I think that will lead us to multiple wins this year.

SJ: Have you set any personal goals for this season?

McGaughey: It’s more about getting myself better, getting ready for more years to come.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription