Western Hills’ Lauren McGaughey is going into the 41st District softball tournament on a high note.
McGaughey, a senior, hit .636 last week as the Lady Wolverines went 2-1. The previous week, when WHHS won three games, McGaughey hit .800 (8 for 10) with a double, a triple and three home runs in three consecutive games.
For her accomplishments, McGaughey has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
On the year, McGaughey is hitting a team-best .485 (50 for 103) with five doubles, five triples, four home runs and 19 runs batted in. She’s also stolen 10 bases on 11 attempts.
McGaughey finished last season hitting .366. She’s been playing softball since she was eight years old.
The Lady Wolverines are 21-8 and the top seed going into Wednesday’s 41st District tournament game Wednesday against Frankfort. The tournament is being played at Great Crossing.
McGaughey is the daughter of Angela McGaughey and Greg McGaughey.
State Journal: What expectations did you have for this year’s team?
McGaughey: I’d say I wanted us to compete at a higher level. I knew this team was special. We had some experience and we’ve filled them (expectations) so far.
SJ: You’ve had a couple of big weeks at the plate recently. Have you been consistent at the plate this season?
McGaughey: It’s been pretty consistent except the first couple weeks. I had to get some reps in actual games, get used to the pitching, but it’s been pretty consistent from there.
SJ: What has been different for you at the plate this year?
McGaughey: I think it has to be pitch selection. Last year I swung at a lot of balls. And I realize I don’t have to get the big hit for us to win the game. I just need to get a hit. It can be a bunt or swinging for the fence, whatever the team needs.
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
McGaughey: It’s so hard to think of one because there are so many, but a recent one is this year’s trip to Pigeon Forge over spring break. It wasn’t just playing softball. It was going out and doing things as a team.
SJ: What are our plans after graduation?
McGaughey: My plan is to attend Western Kentucky University, and as of now I plan to major in biology and get into dermatology when I’m older.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.