Western Hills’ Lauren McGaughey is going into the 41st District softball tournament on a high note.

McGaughey, a senior, hit .636 last week as the Lady Wolverines went 2-1. The previous week, when WHHS won three games, McGaughey hit .800 (8 for 10) with a double, a triple and three home runs in three consecutive games.

Western Hills' Lauren McGaughey is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Photo submitted)

