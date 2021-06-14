Western Hills’ Maddie Muller was entered in four events at last week’s Class 2A KHSAA State Track & Field Championships, and she came home with four medals.
That included one for winning the 100-meter dash in 12.44 seconds.
She was third in the 200-meter dash, fourth in the long jump and was a member of the seventh-place 4x400-meter relay team with Emma Campbell, Carson Graves and Emily Harrod.
For her performance, Muller has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Muller won two indoor track Class 2A state championships in March in the 60- and 200-meter dashes. She also plays soccer at WHHS.
Muller, who just finished her junior year at Western Hills, is the daughter of Liz Muller and Gary Muller.
State Journal: What goals did you set before the start of the outdoor track season?
Muller: Some goals of mine were I really wanted to get top five in the 100 at state and top three in the 200. I got first in the 100 and third in the 200, so I’m kind of proud of myself for that.
SJ: Do you prefer track or soccer?
Muller: Definitely I’d say track. I feel since I started track as a freshman, I still have a lot of opportunities for growth. It’s still a new sport to me, and I can’t wait to see what it brings me.
SJ: How did your season go? Did it have a steady progression or were there some rough patches?
Muller: It progressed pretty well. My coaches definitely helped me and my teammates. We were peaking at the right time, going into the region and state. We were where we needed to be. The year has definitely been stressful, but it was the most fun year. It definitely worked out.
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
Muller: I guess most recently, winning the 100 is pretty much hard to beat. I had a feeling of relief crossing the finish line. It wasn’t the time I wanted, but after a stressful year I was in first place and hopefully making my coaches proud.
SJ: You can compete in four events at a track meet, but if you added one more, what would it be?
Muller: My freshman year I ran the 4x1(00) relay. There’s so much adrenaline and it’s so much fun. With our team we’ve had to switch relays, but I’d say the 4x1. But the 4x4 is really fun, too.
