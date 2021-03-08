Western Hills’ Maddie Muller closed out the indoor track season Saturday by winning two events at the KTCCCA (Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association) Class 2A Indoor State Championships Saturday in Louisville.
For her performance, Muller has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Muller, a junior, won the 60-meter dash in 7.93 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 26.26 seconds. She also placed second in the long jump with a jump of 16 feet, 5.5 inches.
Two years ago, as a freshman, Muller finished fifth in the 200-meter dash and eighth in the 100-meter dash at the KHSAA Class 2A State Championships for outdoor track.
Muller is the daughter of Liz Muller and Gary Muller.
State Journal: What is your favorite event and why?
Muller: I would say the 200 because it really pushes me. The last 50 meters you give it your all. It really tests you, and it’s really a big mental game.
SJ: What sports do you play, and which is your favorite?
Muller: I play soccer and run track. It used to be soccer, but the last two years I’m really liking track. It really pushes me, and my teammates are like a really big family for me.
SJ: Which do you prefer, indoor or outdoor track?
Muller: I’d say outdoor. Indoor is definitely a lot different.
SJ: How has COVID affected your training?
Muller: It’s been difficult, having to stop and start and being in and out of practice. My friend, Carson Graves, and I would get out at 6 in the morning to get one more workout in and push ourselves.
SJ: How difficult was it not having an outdoor track season last year?
Muller: It was very disappointing. My freshman year I had a lot of positives. It was tough mentally, but now I’m excited about this year and seeing what myself and the team can do.
