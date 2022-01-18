Western Hills’ Zach Semones is making the most of his second senior season.

Semones, who took the option for a COVID supplemental year, is averaging over 18 points a game for the WHHS basketball team, which was 6-8 going into a district game Tuesday at Great Crossing.

Semones scored a game-high 27 points Friday in the Wolverines’ 76-61 win over Frankfort, connecting on five 3-point shots in the district matchup.

For his achievement, Semones has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

He is one of three Western Hills players averaging in double figures, led by Walter Campbell at 19 points and Javeon Campbell at 16 points.

Semones, a guard, came into this season with over 2,000 career points. He played two seasons at The Frankfort Christian Academy and is in his third year at Western Hills.

Semones is the son of Sonya and Buddy Semones.

State Journal: What do you see as your role on this year’s team?

Semones: I see myself as a scorer and closer on this team. I have a role of knocking down 3-point shots when I am open; if I just set my feet and square up they usually fall. And I need to be the one that the team can give the ball to in the closing minutes of the game.

SJ: How has the play of Walter and Javeon Campbell affected your game this season?

Semones: Walter and Javeon have made it a lot easier for me to get shots off that I shoot every day. A lot of times the defense will pack it in on the inside which will leave me open to shoot or get to the basket. They have helped me tremendously and made the game easier for me.

SJ: What factored into your decision to take the COVID year and return this season?

Semones: The main reason I came back was because this opportunity has never been presented to anyone ever. I felt that I needed to take this chance and do an extra year, simply because it will never happen again. And having the opportunity to win a championship is something I can’t pass up.

SJ: If you were going to play a second sport, what would it be and why?

Semones: I would choose golf because it is a mental game. You have to be focused the entire time because one slip-up can ruin your round. And golf is just relaxing and fun to play.

SJ: Do you plan on playing basketball in college, and how is recruiting going?

Semones: I am planning to play in college. I have had a few schools contact me. But I am just waiting for the right one.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription