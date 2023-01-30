Western Hills’ boys basketball opponents know to watch out for Walter Campbell and Javeon Campbell, but Elijah Thompson has been making some noise.

On Friday, Thompson scored 17 points, second on the team behind Walter Campbell, in the Wolverines’ 68-63 win at Franklin County.

New Athlete of the Week logo
020123.AthleteWeek-Thompson_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Elijah Thompson is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

