A torn ACL during AAU basketball led to surgery in August, but since returning to the Western Hills basketball team two games ago, senior Walter Campbell has looked to be in midseason form.
Campbell’s first game back was Dec. 30 against Frankfort, when the Wolverines won 65-62 in the third-place game of the Henry County Invitational.
Campbell had 19 points and 10 rebounds in that game, and on Friday against Franklin County, he had 17 points and 10 rebounds as WHHS won 52-44.
For his performance, Campbell has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Campbell and his brother, sophomore Javeon Campbell, both post players, scored all 17 of Western Hills’ points in the fourth quarter Friday.
“For him to come straight off an injury and a major surgery, to throw that brace on and be diving after balls the way that he is, that just shows you what kind of heart he’s got,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said about Walter Campbell following Friday’s game.
“It’s just instinct,” Walter Campbell said. “I’m competitive, and I just wanted to win.”
WHHS is back in action Friday against Frankfort at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
Campbell is the son of Chavonne Campbell and Walter Campbell.
State Journal: Were you worried about your knee when you returned to playing?
Campbell: I really believed after getting surgery and doing what had to be done to get back on the floor with physical therapy, I felt like I was ready. I had a double-double in my first two games, but I’m not myself. I had two good games, but we have a lot of games, and I’m working to get better and better.
SJ: How difficult was rehab?
Campbell: At first it was hard, getting my motion back and working on my strength. I went to physical therapy three days a week. Once basketball started, I’d get to the gym, and Kendra (Young, WHHS athletic trainer) and I would work out on the sidelines following his (physical therapist) protocol. There were some rough days, but I was going to do everything I had to do to get back.
SJ: What did you want to do when you came back?
Campbell: I just wanted to go out and win. I knew I was going to come out and be a little out of shape. I hadn’t done that kind of running in therapy. In my head I hoped I could do it, but I didn’t think I’d go out and do it, but I did.
SJ: How difficult was it sitting on the bench for the team’s first 12 games?
Campbell: It was hard, but it was bettering our team. It made our team better because they had to play together, and they learned how to play better at their roles.
SJ: How is recruiting going?
Campbell: It’s going good. I just got an offer from Asbury a few days ago, right after the Franklin County game. I’ve heard from a couple of schools in Kentucky, and I have an offer from Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. We have a couple more months until the end of the season, and I’m going to wait until the end of the season and go from there.
