From Thursday through Saturday last week, Western Hills’ softball team went 4-0.

In those four wins, senior first baseman Sierra Weber batted .692 (9 for 13) with three doubles, eight runs batted in and seven runs scored.

For her performance, Weber has been selected the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Weber has been playing softball for nine years. She started playing for WHHS as a seventh grader on the freshman team and continued to play on the freshman team as an eighth grader.

She’s played on the junior varsity and varsity teams since she was a freshman.

The Lady Wolverines were 12-2 going into Tuesday’s game at Franklin County.

Weber is the daughter of Debbie and Shane Weber.

State Journal: Your team is off to a great start. What has been the biggest key to its success?

Weber: I think the biggest key to our success is how everyone is so motivated to win. Coach Brian (Redmon) always tells us everyone on the team plays an important role, and this year everyone has committed to their role and doing what needs to be done to be successful.

SJ: Did you set any goals for yourself before the season?

Weber: Being one of two seniors, my goal for this year was to lead this young team and be a good role model. Another big goal to end out my senior year would be to win the district championship.

SJ: What has been the biggest surprise with this year’s team?

Weber: I think the biggest surprise is how young but so talented we are. We all work so well together. Every girl on the team supports each other. We always pick each other up when having a bad day either on or off the field. I have developed long lasting friendships during this softball season.

SJ: What other activities are you involved in at school or in the community?

Weber: I am a member of Beta Club, National Honor Society, FCCLA and French Honor Society.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Weber: I plan on attending Eastern Kentucky University with a major in nursing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription