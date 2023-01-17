Western Hills junior wrestler Kelton Bailey recently reached a milestone, earning his 100th career victory at the Gladiator Invitational last month.

Bailey now has 110 career wins and is currently ranked ninth in the state in the 120-pound weight class.

011823.AthleteWeek-Bailey wrestle_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' Kelton Bailey, facing the camera, recently recorded his 100th career victory. (Photo submitted)
011823.AthleteWeek-Bailey_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Kelton Bailey is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

