Three years ago, when Western Hills boys soccer coach Chad Mangum told his players they should take up an off-season sport, Baylor Brooker went for something completely new to him.

Brooker joined the WHHS wrestling team his freshman year, and he made it to the podium for the first time in his career last week at the Spencer County Invitational, going undefeated on his way to capturing the 157-pound weight class championship.

For his performance, Brooker has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Brooker, who has undergone Western Hills’ off-season program, went undefeated in two duals tournaments and has compiled a 17-3 record this season.

Brooker, a senior, is the son of Eric and Stephanie Brooker.

State Journal: You’ve said soccer is your favorite sport, but what do you like about wrestling?

Brooker: I like the technique and being able to get my strength up. My freshman year, the reason I started wrestling was to build my strength up. I also like the individual aspect of it.

SJ: You didn’t have any wrestling experience prior to your freshman year. How hard was it catching on to the sport?

Brooker: It was very hard. It’s just now starting to click for me. This year is when I felt that click.

SJ: If you were going to add another sport to your schedule, what would it be?

Brooker: Probably basketball. I used to play basketball, and I just love the sport.

SJ: What other activities are you involved in at school or in the community?

Brooker: Not really anything other than sports. I’m about to start a community service class this term.

SJ: When you were Athlete of the Week in the fall, you said you wanted to play soccer in college. How is that going, and have you decided where you’ll go to college?

Brooker: I got an offer to play at Midway recently. There’s no decision yet.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription