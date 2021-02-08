The start of wrestling season was delayed by COVID-19, but that hasn’t slowed Western Hills’ Jeffery Parker.
The Wolverines have wrestled in two tournaments this year, and Parker has won the 152-pound weight class in both, going 2-0 at the Jessamine County Clash on Jan. 31 and 3-0 in the Mustang Classic on Saturday at North Oldham.
Parker, 5-0 on the season, has won all five matches by pinning his opponent in the first period.
For his performance, Parker has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Last year at the state tournament, he finished fourth in the 152-pound class.
Parker was a starter for the WHHS football team this fall, tying Jacob Fields for most tackles on the team with 83 in the Wolverines’ seven games. Parker had 10 tackles for loss and one sack.
Parker, a senior, is the son of Jeffery Parker and Courtney Sacre.
SJ: Were you worried because of COVID-19 you might not have a wrestling season, and how glad are you to have a season?
Parker: I was very worried, and when I heard we were having a season it was the most amazing moment of my life. I really wanted to get back on the mat, and it got to the point if I could just have one more match I’d be happy.
SJ: What’s your favorite thing about football, and what’s your favorite thing about wrestling?
Parker: My favorite thing about football is the excitement of it. When you deliver a big hit against somebody, it’s an amazing feeling you get. In wrestling, after all the hard work you put in, when you beat a kid and get your hand raised (as the winner of the match), it’s a feeling you can’t get anywhere else.
SJ: How did you get interested in wrestling?
Parker: I started wrestling 12 years ago. My first coach was Ethan Whitt, who’s a doctor at UK now. Once I started I liked it, and I never stopped.
SJ: What are your goals for the season?
Parker: Place first and do better than last year. People didn’t know me when I got fourth. Now there are expectations, and I was just want to blow past those expectations this year.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Parker: If I don’t get a scholarship for school, I’ll be an electrician, go to trade school.
