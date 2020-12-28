The first pass Fred Farrier II ever caught in a football game resulted in a touchdown.
Farrier, a senior at Franklin County, has been making plays ever since, and he’s been named the Traditional Bank Fall Athlete of the Year.
A wide receiver and defensive back, Farrier was a three-year captain for the Flyers.
He finished this season with 1,010 yards and 12 touchdowns among his 58 receptions. He also scored touchdowns on a running play, an interception return and a punt return.
Farrier has been around football his whole life. His father, Fred Farrier, is a former head football coach at Kentucky State and is currently the running backs coach at Alabama A&M.
Farrier began playing football when he was 8 years old.
“I didn’t feel pressure,” he said. “There may have been some from people in the community because they knew my dad was head coach, but I didn’t feel pressure. I don’t remember.
“It was more a passion thing to get out on the field. I wanted to play.”
Once on the field, he found immediate success.
“My first game (in the Frankfort Youth Football League), it was a scrimmage, but in my first game I scored on the first pass, and right there it clicked for me,” Farrier said. “This is what I wanted to do.”
On defense this season, Farrier posted 39 tackles, with 2.5 tackles for loss, and he had two interceptions.
He had about 24 offers from NCAA DI schools before narrowing his choices in November to five — Air Force, Ohio, San Diego State, Toledo and Alabama-Birmingham.
“Some schools liked me playing both ways, some offered me just for defense, but all the schools in my top five have recruited me at receiver,” Farrier said. “Whichever one I go to, I’ll only play receiver.”
What will he miss about playing defense?
“On defense I like the energy we had as a unit,” Farrier said, “playing with Peyton Ledford and Jayden Mattison and the energy they had. It’s almost like being a receiver on the other side. If someone throws an interception and you go up and catch it, it’s like being a receiver. I just like being out there with my teammates and their energy.”
Farrier finished seventh in the triple jump at the Class 2A state track meet as a sophomore, and he plans to compete in track this spring.
“I’ll probably not have as many running events and focus more on the triple jump,” he said. “I’ll probably run some relays, but I’ll focus on the triple jump a little more.
“I was seventh at state, but I was first in the Class of 2021. Last year, not having a season, I’m not sure where we rank.”
Farrier hasn’t made his college decision but said it will be coming soon.
“I haven’t been able to go see any of the schools (because of the COVID-19 pandemic),” he said. “That’s the hardest challenge.”
The Flyers went 9-2 this year, ending the season in the state championship game, where they lost in overtime to Boyle County 31-28.
That game was 10 days ago, and Farrier has had some time to reflect on his high school career.
“Looking at where I started and where I finished, I’m proud to be part of this program, going from 5-6 my freshman year to ending this year at Kroger Field.
“I had almost 3,000 yards (in career receiving), and this year I had 1,010 yards. I wish we could have won the state championship, but I’m proud of this program and the numbers we put up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.