Franklin County senior Peyton Ledford has been on the radar in state football the past three years.
As a sophomore, he earned all-state honorable mention on defense
The past two seasons Ledford has been on the Courier-Journal all-state team, first team as an inside linebacker as a junior and first team as a defensive lineman this fall.
For his accomplishments, Ledford has been selected as the Traditional Bank Fall Sports Athlete of the Year. He is the son of Kristy Schaffer and Dennis Ledford and has committed to play at Army.
“Peyton doesn’t get the attention like Kaelin Ammons or Ryan Timmons, but he’s one of the best football players we’ve had at Franklin County,” FCHS head football coach Eddie James said.
“One cool thing is he’s been first team all-state at two positions. He’s just a football player. He makes plays on defense, but he made some big plays on offense. He could run, catch. I think the only thing we didn’t let him do was throw a pass.”
In 13 games as a junior at linebacker, Ledford recorded 101 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Then came his senior season and a move to the defensive line.
Yes, it was different,” Ledford said of the move. “While I kind of understood and expected it, it was about doing what was right for the team.
“Our D-line guys needed a vocal leader. Army offered me as a D-lineman, so that worked out best for us.”
This season, in 14 games, Ledford finished with 100 tackles with 18.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He also scored four touchdowns, two rushing and two passing.
Ledford’s father is the defensive coordinator for the Flyers, and Peyton began playing football when he was about 4 years old.
“In the very beginning I kind of resisted,” Peyton said. “I didn’t really understand it, but my dad said play for one year and if you don’t like it, you can give it up. I pushed through that first year, fell in love with football, and the rest is history.
“He didn’t push me, he just said try it out,” Peyton said of his father. “He made me play other sports when I was little. You can’t play too many sports when you’re young because you can learn something from all of them, but eventually you have to pick one.”
For Ledford, that was football.
“My freshman year I decided to go with football,” he said. “I knew I wouldn’t go Division I in basketball. Instead I went to the weight room. Coach James and my dad never said I couldn’t play another sport, but they said they I needed to hit the weights hard in the offseason.
“I ran track as well to get in shape and help with my speed. But the rest of the time it was football. I always dreamed of playing football on the big stage.”
Now Ledford will be doing that when he moves to West Point.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I get the opportunity to play Division I, but I also set myself up for after football. Football comes to an end no matter how long you play, so now I get to live out my dream and set myself up while doing it.
“West Point is a beautiful campus. I visited other schools, but I visited West Point twice, and there’s so much history there. There’s no other place like it in the country. It’s on people’s bucket lists to go see it.”
And while Ledford has played positions that don’t garner a lot of attention, he’s made a name for himself.
“People don’t focus on linebackers, not like quarterbacks or wide receivers, but he’s one of the best we’ve had at linebacker and defensive lineman,” James said. “Army is getting a great football player, but they’re also getting a great young man. His family raised him right. It’s also ‘no, sir,’ ‘yes, sir.’ He’s going to be missed.”
