Franklin County junior Kaden Moorman had several goals heading into the 2021 football season, including getting a Division I offer, rushing for over 1,000 yards, being the top player in Class 4A,  and winning a state championship.

“I wish I had gotten all of those,” Moorman said.

Moorman reached plenty of his goals, and he has been selected as the Traditional Bank Fall Sports Athlete of the Year. He is the son of Toma Washington and Whitney Washington.

“It was OK,” Moorman said of his junior season. “I felt I did well, but I know I definitely have room to improve more.”

The Flyers went 10-4 this season, reaching the semifinals of the state Class 4A playoffs before losing to Johnson Central.

Moorman was FCHS’ leading scorer with 190 points. He rushed for 27 touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and scored two touchdowns on kickoff returns. He also scored twice on two-point conversions.

Moorman, who played in all 14 of Franklin County’s games, carried the ball 177 times for 1,447 yards rushing. He also caught 18 passes for 211 yards.

In October Moorman verbally committed to Kentucky. Rivals lists him as a four-star recruit at running back.

Having that decision made has taken some pressure off Moorman.

“Now I can have more fun and not worry about going to the next level,” he said.

As for what he needs to work on next year, Moorman has specific areas.

“I need to work on my hand-eye coordination,” he said, “and I need to get a little faster.”

To that end, Moorman plans to run track this spring. This will be the second straight year he’s been on the track team.

“It’ll help me get faster, and I can work on my hips,” he said.

And it will help him with his favorite sport, one he began playing when he was 4 years old. His first team was the Bengals in the Frankfort Youth Football League.

“I love it,” Moorman said about football. “I was always watching the NFL and all the highlights, and I was always playing video games.”

The Flyers have been in the Class 4A semifinals the past two seasons, advancing to the championship game in 2020. Reaching the final four this season may have looked like a long shot to many when FCHS was 2-3 and on a three-game losing streak after its game Sept. 17 at Woodford County.

The Flyers turned things around, going on an eight-game winning streak that ended with the loss to Johnson Central in the semifinals.

“We had some adversity early in the season, but we came together as a team,” Moorman said. “We definitely wanted to be in the state championship.”

