Franklin County junior Kaden Moorman had several goals heading into the 2021 football season, including getting a Division I offer, rushing for over 1,000 yards, being the top player in Class 4A, and winning a state championship.
“I wish I had gotten all of those,” Moorman said.
Moorman reached plenty of his goals, and he has been selected as the Traditional Bank Fall Sports Athlete of the Year. He is the son of Toma Washington and Whitney Washington.
“It was OK,” Moorman said of his junior season. “I felt I did well, but I know I definitely have room to improve more.”
The Flyers went 10-4 this season, reaching the semifinals of the state Class 4A playoffs before losing to Johnson Central.
Moorman was FCHS’ leading scorer with 190 points. He rushed for 27 touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and scored two touchdowns on kickoff returns. He also scored twice on two-point conversions.
Moorman, who played in all 14 of Franklin County’s games, carried the ball 177 times for 1,447 yards rushing. He also caught 18 passes for 211 yards.
In October Moorman verbally committed to Kentucky. Rivals lists him as a four-star recruit at running back.
Having that decision made has taken some pressure off Moorman.
“Now I can have more fun and not worry about going to the next level,” he said.
As for what he needs to work on next year, Moorman has specific areas.
“I need to work on my hand-eye coordination,” he said, “and I need to get a little faster.”
To that end, Moorman plans to run track this spring. This will be the second straight year he’s been on the track team.
“It’ll help me get faster, and I can work on my hips,” he said.
And it will help him with his favorite sport, one he began playing when he was 4 years old. His first team was the Bengals in the Frankfort Youth Football League.
“I love it,” Moorman said about football. “I was always watching the NFL and all the highlights, and I was always playing video games.”
The Flyers have been in the Class 4A semifinals the past two seasons, advancing to the championship game in 2020. Reaching the final four this season may have looked like a long shot to many when FCHS was 2-3 and on a three-game losing streak after its game Sept. 17 at Woodford County.
The Flyers turned things around, going on an eight-game winning streak that ended with the loss to Johnson Central in the semifinals.
“We had some adversity early in the season, but we came together as a team,” Moorman said. “We definitely wanted to be in the state championship.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.