Franklin County’s Bennett Myers has learned there’s more to life than baseball.
That hasn’t kept him from excelling at the sport.
Myers, who just completed his junior year, has been selected as the Traditional Bank Spring Sports Athlete of the Year. He is the son of Denise and James Myers.
Myers has made a name for himself as a pitcher, and he’s verbally committed to Tennessee.
But last year, before COVID shut down the spring sports season, Myers felt a stabbing pain in the center of his arm.
He was able to pitch without any trouble in summer ball with the Kentucky Baseball Club, but when he threw in January the pain returned.
Myers underwent months of physical therapy. He was told there was an 80% chance he had a torn labrum, and another health professional said he had a strained rotator cuff.
The problem kept him from pitching much this season, but he found another way to help the Flyers.
“I couldn’t do what I love the most,” he said. “I thank God every day for allowing this to happen to me. It took away the way I typically lead, and I knew I had to help lead this team some way.”
Myers finished the year hitting .523 with 15 doubles and five home runs. He drew 23 walks and drove in 32 runs, and in 86 plate appearances he struck out just seven times.
It was finally determined that Myers’ trouble with his arm was caused by a tipped shoulder blade, and Myers underwent physical therapy and did stretches for that specific issue.
He was able to pitch a total of 10 innings in four games this season. He struck out 17 batters and had a 2.80 earned run average.
The ordeal has given Myers plenty to think about.
“My mom had a a good way of putting it. She said imagine you love someone so much you give them everything. You give them clothes, food, and they never thank you. They ask you for a car.
“They say ‘if you give me a car I’ll be so thankful’ without thanking you for everything else.
“I prayed to God every day about my arm without thanking Him for all the other things I had. I could bat, play in the field, run. I thank Him every day.”
Summer ball has started for Myers. He’s made one start and has another one this weekend.
“My arm is out of shape,” he said. “I’m a little rusty, but it’s going pretty good. It’s about building up strength now.”
And he’s looking ahead to his final high school season.
“I’d like to roll into my high school senior year with a shot at winning Mr. Baseball,” Myers said. “I know Mr. Baseball is a personal goal, and for a team it would mean more to me if we could win a district championship.”
