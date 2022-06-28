Track wasn’t really on Shauvi Kennedy’s radar when she was growing up.
Basketball was her sport, but that changed when she was a sixth grader at Oldham County Middle School.
“I’ve always run, but I didn’t run on a team,” Kennedy said. “Basketball was my main sport, and the track coach saw me run at practice and said I needed to run, just try it out.
“My first meet it was almost all first places. He’d been saying just come out and try running, see if you like it and you can come to practices and meets, but after that first meet he said, ‘OK, you’re running for sure.’”
Kennedy, who graduated from Franklin County in May, completed this past track season with a state championship in the Class 2A 100-meter dash, and she was second in the 200.
She also ran on the 4x100-meter relay team that took second and the 4x200 relay team that was fourth at state.
Along the way she set school records in the 100 and 200.
For her accomplishments, Kennedy has been selected as the Traditional Bank Spring Sports Athlete of the Year. She is the daughter of LeTrice Kennedy.
Kennedy set the school record for the 200 at the state meet, where she broke the Class 2A state record with a time of 24.81 seconds.
Kennedy suffered a dislocated left knee last fall and worked on rehabbing it over the winter.
How her knee would recover worried Kennedy.
“It did because I didn’t know if I’d be as fast or if I’d have to work a lot harder to still be able to run. I worked a lot with our (FCHS) trainer, Rachel (Ross), to get ready in time for the season. After the first meet I said, ‘OK, I’m good to go.’”
Kennedy set the school record in the 200 three times this season, going from 25.56 to 25.35 to the current record of 24.81.
In the 100, Kennedy set a school record four times. Her times were 12.42 seconds, 12.40, 12.22 and the current record of 12.11 seconds.
“Those were the times I was wanting to run, but I wasn’t sure I’d reach them,” she said about the school records. “When I did it was like ‘whoa.’”
Kennedy, who moved to Franklin County in January of her freshman year, learned early on in her racing career that distance races weren’t for her.
“I ran the 800 in middle school, I think it was distance night, and my coach said just try it,” she said. “I said I was never running it again. It was terrible.”
Kennedy’s running career will continue next season at Fort Scott Community College located in Fort Scott, Kansas.
“My coach reached out to schools but not too many got back to him,” she said. “This school did get back to him. I think I’m going to like it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.