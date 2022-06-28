Track wasn’t really on Shauvi Kennedy’s radar when she was growing up.

Basketball was her sport, but that changed when she was a sixth grader at Oldham County Middle School.

“I’ve always run, but I didn’t run on a team,” Kennedy said. “Basketball was my main sport, and the track coach saw me run at practice and said I needed to run, just try it out.

“My first meet it was almost all first places. He’d been saying just come out and try running, see if you like it and you can come to practices and meets, but after that first meet he said, ‘OK, you’re running for sure.’”

Kennedy, who graduated from Franklin County in May, completed this past track season with a state championship in the Class 2A 100-meter dash, and she was second in the 200.

She also ran on the 4x100-meter relay team that took second and the 4x200 relay team that was fourth at state.

Along the way she set school records in the 100 and 200.

For her accomplishments, Kennedy has been selected as the Traditional Bank Spring Sports Athlete of the Year. She is the daughter of LeTrice Kennedy.

Kennedy set the school record for the 200 at the state meet, where she broke the Class 2A state record with a time of 24.81 seconds.

Kennedy suffered a dislocated left knee last fall and worked on rehabbing it over the winter.

How her knee would recover worried Kennedy.

“It did because I didn’t know if I’d be as fast or if I’d have to work a lot harder to still be able to run. I worked a lot with our (FCHS) trainer, Rachel (Ross), to get ready in time for the season. After the first meet I said, ‘OK, I’m good to go.’”

Kennedy set the school record in the 200 three times this season, going from 25.56 to 25.35 to the current record of 24.81.

In the 100, Kennedy set a school record four times. Her times were 12.42 seconds, 12.40, 12.22 and the current record of 12.11 seconds.

“Those were the times I was wanting to run, but I wasn’t sure I’d reach them,” she said about the school records. “When I did it was like ‘whoa.’”

Kennedy, who moved to Franklin County in January of her freshman year, learned early on in her racing career that distance races weren’t for her.

“I ran the 800 in middle school, I think it was distance night, and my coach said just try it,” she said. “I said I was never running it again. It was terrible.”

Kennedy’s running career will continue next season at Fort Scott Community College located in Fort Scott, Kansas.

“My coach reached out to schools but not too many got back to him,” she said. “This school did get back to him. I think I’m going to like it.”

