Gregg Muravchick has been in law enforcement so long his co-workers call him Papaw, but he doesn’t plan to stop any time soon.
“A lot of people have asked me that,” Muravchick said of retirement. “Right now I’m still enjoying it. The biggest thing is the engagement with people. I read at one of the schools the other day. I believe it was a kindergarten class, and I think I was more excited than the kids.”
Muravchick, who has been in law enforcement for 45 years, is also involved with volunteer work, and he coached youth sports for over 30 years.
He is a Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
Muravchick, who grew up in Chicago and Detroit, began his career in law enforcement with the Frankfort Police Department in 1978. He’s also been focused on community service.
“That’s what kept me alive and involved,” he said. “I came here from Chicago and Detroit in the ’70s and fell in love with Kentucky.”
Muravchick spent five years with the Frankfort Police Department before going to the Kentucky State Police, where he retired as a sergeant after 20 years. From there he went to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, serving as a captain and school resource officer for six years.
Gov. Steve Beshear appointed Muravchick as executive director of the Office of Investigation for the Justice Cabinet, a post he held for three years. He then spent eight years as the chief of police at Transylvania University.
“I was going to retire,” he said. “I sat out two months, and the staff at Georgetown offered me a part-time position. I’ve been there for three years and I love it. I’m working the streets and doing a lot of programs. I’m assigned to patrol, but we do a lot of programs, a lot of community service.”
That fits right into what Muravchick likes to do.
“Everybody thinks I’m nuts,” he said. “I sat out for two months, but I had to be around people and doing various programs. I got the honey to-dos done, and then Georgetown offered me a part-time position.
“I work 30 hours a week. I work the streets, engaging with the community. I’m a field training officer, a hostage negotiator. I try to meet and greet everybody that I see.”
Muravchick grew up playing baseball, football and basketball.
“There was an officer there in Chicago at the Boys Club, Officer Friendly, and he kind of took me under his wing,” he said. “I played sports, and ever since then I’ve wanted to be a policeman.”
Muravchick accepted a football scholarship to Wayne State University but was injured his freshman year.
“I went into the supermarkets still with the intention of finishing my education, and I started applying all over the United States,” he said. “Frankfort was the first one to hire me.
“Two weeks later I got a phone call from the Michigan State Police to come for my interview, and Chief Harney said if you go I’ll ask for your resignation. So I stayed here, and I’ve fallen in love with Kentucky. I love the community and always been involved in coaching, volunteering, mentoring. I’ve done different counseling groups. I’ve always been involved with youth.”
Muravchick did earn his bachelor’s degree from Kentucky State University when he was 55 years old.
Muravchick began coaching youth sports when his children were old enough to play. He has two sons, Brandon and Justin, who are both police officers with Lexington Metro, and two daughters, Montana and Jaylin, who work at Frankfort Regional Medical Center and are attending school.
“I actually started coaching as they were growing up,” Muravchick said of his children, “and as they came out of the programs I continued to coach, and finally there was a time when you had to cut the strings, if you know what I’m saying, and let them fly. But I coached the boys in their sports, coached the girls through middle school, then they went on to high school roles.
“Because I love the kids, there’s nothing greater, not only teaching them athletics, but you taught them discipline, respect, how to work not only as an individual but also as a team player. To me that was the greatest success. With a good strong work ethic, I didn’t care whether we won or lost, it was what they developed as an individual person and how they grew, and it made them better players.”
Muravchick serves on the advisory council of the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation. He also does volunteer work with oral boards, teaching young people how to present themselves in interviews.
He gives credit for his ability to engage with people to his parents.
“Mom and Dad were in the military so we traveled a lot,” Muravchick said. “The nice thing about my folks is they taught me how to really engage and communicate with people. I really owe that to them.”
Muravhick and his wife, Libby, have been married for 23 years. She works in the office of the Franklin County Regional Jail as an officer.
He has three grandchildren. Justin and his wife, Leslie, have a four-year-old daughter, Ashlyn, and Brandon and his wife, Julie, have two daughters, Makayla, 16, and Emily, 10.
And he’s Papaw at the Georgetown Police Department.
“People ask, ‘why do they call you Papaw?’ Muravchick said. “I’ve earned it. I’m the elder.”
