Gregg Muravchick has been in law enforcement so long his co-workers call him Papaw, but he doesn’t plan to stop any time soon.

“A lot of people have asked me that,” Muravchick said of retirement. “Right now I’m still enjoying it. The biggest thing is the engagement with people. I read at one of the schools the other day. I believe it was a kindergarten class, and I think I was more excited than the kids.”

071223.Unsung Hero-Gregg Muravchick_submitted.jpg

Gregg Muravchick, center, is the Traditional Bank Unsung Hero. Muravchick, who works part-time with the Georgetown Police Department, has been in law enforcement for 45 years. His sons, Justin, left, and Brandon, right, are officers with the Lexington Police Department. (Photo submitted)

