With nearly 100 children on the Stingrays swim team, there’s plenty of work to go around.
There are three people who coach the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites team — head coach Maria Bryan, assistant coach Hannah Brown and Bryan’s daughter, Molly.
The team is divided by age groups for practice purposes, with Bryan working with those 10 and under. That group is the largest of the team with about 50 swimmers, and that’s where some older team members have stepped up.
Brenna Jackson, Layla Robinson, Anna Moore and Ridhi Penmecha, all members of the Stingrays, help Bryan with the younger swimmers during practice, and for their work they have been named Traditional Bank Unsung Heroes.
“They really help with the little kids,” Bryan said. “I think it’s good for them to see someone who’s been on the team, and say ‘wow, look at what they’ve done.’ They’re great role models for the younger kids.”
Brenna and Ridhi, both 14, have been swimming for seven years, and Layla, 12, and Anna, 13, for about four years.
Brenna, Layla and Anna all began with the Stingrays. Ridhi began swimming with TNT, and all four are now members of both the Stingrays and TNT.
“They asked to do it,” Bryan said about the four helping with her group. “Anna Moore especially likes working with little kids. Because they started with the Stingrays, they know what we do, and they know all the drills.”
Both teams practice at Juniper Hill.
“We practice from 7 to 8:30 every morning with TNT, our club team,” Ridhi said. “Stingray practice starts at 8:30, but since we’ve already practiced we help others out.”
Many of the youngest swimmers are just starting out. While they have to be able to swim the entire length of the pool before they can join the Stingrays, they’re new to competitive swimming.
“They need help learning strokes and stuff,” Anna said. “I was working with one little guy. He was trying to do the backstroke. When he did it he was super excited, and that made me happy.”
The Stingrays’ season began on June 1. The team practices four mornings a week and has a meet every Wednesday. The season wraps up Monday with the Bluegrass Conference meet in Berea.
“Meets are super cool,” Ridhi said. “You see people from all over, and you compete against all these teams and see how you stand against each other.”
For Bryan, it’s about getting youngsters off to a good start.
“I have 10 and under,” Bryan said. “They’re the young beginners. I love working with this group. You teach them the basics of swimming and make sure they learn the right technique. I’ve been doing this for 25 years.”
But there can be challenges for those helping.
“Sometimes they don’t want to listen,” Layla said. “They want to do stuff other than swimming.”
“Sometimes someone will do a fake drowning, and it scares the goodness out of me,” Anna said.
But there are rewards to the work.
“It’s good bonding for the community, and you meet new people,” Brenna said. “I like seeing them trying a different sport and learning something new.”
“I like to see them get better,” Layla said.
