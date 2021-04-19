Franklin County High School senior Brooklynn Miles has been racking up the awards.
She has been the 41st District Tournament MVP the past three years. This season she was a McDonald’s All-Star Game nominee, the 11th Region Player of the Year, and on Sunday was named Kentucky Miss Basketball.
Miles has also been selected as the Traditional Bank Winter Sports Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year.
She is the first athlete to earn a Traditional Bank Athlete of the Year award more than once since The State Journal created the award in 2019.
Miles finishes her high school career as the second-leading career scorer in the FCHS program with 2,105 points, and she’s the all-time assist leader with 513 assists.
Miles signed with Tennessee earlier this year. She is the daughter of Gordon Miles and Rachel Holt.
“She’s done a good job of being in the present,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “I’ve coached some kids who kind of have one foot out the door once they sign with a DI program, and I can’t say she’s done that.
“I think one thing that doesn’t get talked about enough is how she’s handled the pressure. She’s been at the top of every team’s scouting report for a number of years.”
Miles began playing varsity basketball for FCHS as a seventh grader and has played in four state tournaments.
She is a Gatorade Player of the Year nominee for this season and the 20th ranked point guard in the country by ESPN Hoop Gurlz magazine.
Miles never lost a district game during her career.
“People talk about her not losing a district game, but I don’t think she lost more than three region games,” Thacker said.
“I’ll be honest with you. I don’t think it’s registered with Brooklynn or our program yet the type of things that have gone on since she’s been playing.”
Miles and Alijah Starks were the only seniors on Franklin County’s team this year.
“We talk to the kids all the time about whether we’re a flash in the pan or if we’ve built this thing to sustain certain graduations, losing certain players.
“People forget we have eight kids who played a lot of minutes in the state tournament.”
