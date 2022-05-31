Franklin County's Patience Laster, center, has been named the Traditional Bank Winter Sports Athlete of the Year. With Laster are Anna Beth Bobbitt with Traditional Bank and FCHS head girls basketball coach Joey Thacker. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Patience Laster, center, has been named the Traditional Bank Winter Sports Athlete of the Year. With Laster are Anna Beth Bobbitt with Traditional Bank and FCHS head girls basketball coach Joey Thacker. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
In her eight years of playing school basketball, Patience Laster won a middle school state championship and made three trips to the KHSAA state tournament.
This past season, when Franklin County went 28-8 and reached the Elite Eight at state, Laster averaged a double-double of 11.7 points and 13 rebounds per game.
Laster, who graduated from FCHS on Saturday, has been named the Traditional Bank Winter Sports Athlete of the Year.
“Playing for Franklin County was an awesome thing to do,” she said.
Laster began playing for Elkhorn Middle as a fifth grader, and the Lady Elks won the state middle school championship when she was in the eighth grade.
That’s also the year she began starting for the Lady Flyers.
“She’s been an integral contributor since she was an eighth grader,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “Patience has always been very, very coachable, and she’s a really great teammate.”
Laster, who stands 5-9, has played in the post or at the four spot during her high school career.
“Sometimes you get kids that you don’t always have to stand over top of to motivate them, and she’s one of those kids,” Thacker said. “She’s very versatile for her size. Her multi-faceted skill set allowed us to use her in a variety of ways, especially the last two years with Jhaven (Meade).”
This past season Laster shot 48.4% from the field and grabbed 373 rebounds, 160 more than the next-highest rebounder on the team.
Laster, the daughter of Jennifer Laster, has had offers from schools ranging from NCAA Division I to NAIA. She’s undecided where she’ll play college basketball.
A career highlight has been three trips to the state tournament.
“It’s amazing because of all the big crowds, and the floor feels like you’re on stage,” Laster said. “I remember being nervous the first time, but you never do get used to it. I’m always excited to go to state.”
What will Laster remember most from her years as a Lady Flyer?
“All the memories, my sisters, my teammates, the coaching staff and definitely Coach Thacker,” she said.
“If I had another year to do over, I would. I’m going to miss the team for sure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.