In her eight years of playing school basketball, Patience Laster won a middle school state championship and made three trips to the KHSAA state tournament.

This past season, when Franklin County went 28-8 and reached the Elite Eight at state, Laster averaged a double-double of 11.7 points and 13 rebounds per game.

Laster, who graduated from FCHS on Saturday, has been named the Traditional Bank Winter Sports Athlete of the Year.

“Playing for Franklin County was an awesome thing to do,” she said.

Laster began playing for Elkhorn Middle as a fifth grader, and the Lady Elks won the state middle school championship when she was in the eighth grade.

That’s also the year she began starting for the Lady Flyers.

“She’s been an integral contributor since she was an eighth grader,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “Patience has always been very, very coachable, and she’s a really great teammate.”

Laster, who stands 5-9, has played in the post or at the four spot during her high school career.

“Sometimes you get kids that you don’t always have to stand over top of to motivate them, and she’s one of those kids,” Thacker said. “She’s very versatile for her size. Her multi-faceted skill set allowed us to use her in a variety of ways, especially the last two years with Jhaven (Meade).”

This past season Laster shot 48.4% from the field and grabbed 373 rebounds, 160 more than the next-highest rebounder on the team.

Laster, the daughter of Jennifer Laster, has had offers from schools ranging from NCAA Division I to NAIA. She’s undecided where she’ll play college basketball.

A career highlight has been three trips to the state tournament.

“It’s amazing because of all the big crowds, and the floor feels like you’re on stage,” Laster said. “I remember being nervous the first time, but you never do get used to it. I’m always excited to go to state.”

What will Laster remember most from her years as a Lady Flyer?

“All the memories, my sisters, my teammates, the coaching staff and definitely Coach Thacker,” she said.

“If I had another year to do over, I would. I’m going to miss the team for sure.”

