070721.Trailblazers_submitted.jpg

The Trailblazers won the Frankfort Parks and Recreation's league tournament for 11-14 girls softball. On the front row are Rebecca Boone, Makayla Young, Brianna Young, Annika Brooks and coach Kendall Roten. On the back row are Haylee Hedger, Aubrey Martin, Meadow Whitaker, Mackenzie Wunderlich, Jaden Sanders and Kaiden Hedger. Jaida Snow was absent when the picture was taken. (Photo submitted)

