The 4th annual Trails for Tails 5K to benefit the Franklin County Humane Society will be virtual this year.
The humane society announced the change to the race, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 5 at Capitol View Park, on Friday.
Registration is $26 and participants can register for the race at http://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Frankfort/FCHSTrailsforTails by clicking “sign up” at the top of the page.
Participants can also send a photo of themselves and their pet to be posted on the registration site.
There will be random prize drawings for all who register. Winners will be announced via email and on the registration site on Sept. 5.
All proceeds from the race go toward the new animal shelter.
