Before Oscar Tshiebwe officially announced he was staying at Kentucky for another season, he had some telling him he should go ahead and start his professional career after sweeping national player of the year honors.
“There were people in his ear trying to get him to leave anyway up until the end. He did a video, according to our people, the week before that (his decision) and said I'm coming back and another video that said I was leaving in case he changed his mind,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
“So it was him saying, 'I want to come back, win a championship, and be a lottery pick.' And I said, 'All right, I like those two things. Let's go for 'em.'"
Calipari admitted he had doubts about whether Tshiebwe would return until he went through the NBA evaluation process.
“When I met with him he said, 'Coach, I had more fun playing basketball than I've had ever. And I got better.' So he says, ‘Unfinished business.' The one thing he said, ‘I gotta pray to God,’” Calipari said.
“The kid is authentic now. Just authentic. So I knew what he was saying. I said, 'When you pray, you can't say, 'God, please influence me to leave.’ That's not a good prayer.'
“And so when he hit me back, he said, 'I asked God why could I win every award and do all that I did and not be a (NBA Draft) lottery pick and the answer I got back is that you have unfinished business.’ Could you imagine?”
Calipari said he didn’t like to be the one sharing NBA information and telling players what to do when they are weighing their future options. Instead, he wants to funnel information to them.
“He was projected by the NBA, the 30 NBA GMs, who evaluate the players that put their name in. The NBA gives you the information. Whatever it says, they're 97% correct,” Calipari said.
“So when someone says, 'Yeah, I don't care what that thing says, you're going to be the 20th pick of the draft.’ It's just not true. In the NBA, if you're a second round draft pick, 85% aren't making it. The average length career of a second rounder is 100 games. So the point is, go in that league when you can get yourself in the first round.
“And the better the positioning, you have a better chance of playing and doing stuff if you're picked early in the draft. If you're picked late, you better be lucky like Tyrese (Maxey) and Immanuel (Quickley) where they should have taken you 12 or 11 or 10 or 9 and you go 20, look at those two. Our kids go into that league when they're ready to play and ready to fight.”
Tshiebwe understands that but also knows his national player of the year status will put a target on him next season.
“I like when I am the target for a lot of people. I like when people are coming for me,” Tshiebwe said. “I study a lot.”
He said he often lays in bed watching videos of future opponents to see how they might try to stop him.
“Everybody saying, ‘I am going against Oscar. I got to destroy him.’ I think I will be good,” the UK junior said. “God has blessed me with this best model.”
Spangler doesn’t lose her smile
Even after a brutal 13-0 Southeastern Conference loss to Missouri, Kentucky senior Tatum Spangler was all smiles signing autographs and posing for pictures with young fans immediately after the game.
“It just warms your heart. That’s what these little kids are here for,” Spangler said. “They are for us. They are here to watch us but also to see us and be influenced by who we are and we try to do our best to accommodate them.”
So even after a brutal defeat is it easy to smile with the young fans?
“It is easy to do when they have a smile on their face, too. It is very contagious,” Spangler said. “I think they actually help us feel better after a loss because they are still so excited to see us.”
Spangler is one of a few national athletes to have an endorsement deal with Big League Chew, a bubble gum company. She provides bubble gum for her teammates every game but is not allowed to hand it out to the young fans.
“I wish I could. NIL (name, image and likeness) is still all new so I am not sure what I can and can’t do,” Spangler said. “But the partnership has gone great. Everyone in the dugout enjoys my deal because I always have a pack (of bubble gum) in my back pocket.
“They (Big League Chew) ship it to me and I have a bunch of gum. I bring a couple of packages to every game both at home and on the road for the team to have.”
CATSPY Awards
At last week’s CATSPY Awards at Kentucky, named Mr. Wildcat were Oscar Tshiebwe of basketball, Will Shaner of rifle and Luke Fortner, Will Levis and Josh Paschal of football. The Miss Wildcat honors went to Abby Steiner and Masai Russell of track, Riley Gaines of swimming, Kayla Kowalik of softball and Ali Stumler of volleyball.
That’s an incredible list of athletes. Tshiebwe was the national player of the year. Shaner was an Olympic medalist. The football players helped UK win 10 games, and Fortner and Paschal were just picked in the NFL Draft. Steiner is the nation’s best sprinter and Russell, Gaines, Kowalik and Stumler all are All-Americans.
The Mr. And Miss Wildcat awards, though, are about more than athletics. They are given to those who have represented all-around excellence in athletics, academics, character and service during their UK careers.
Even for highly successful athletes, the CATSPY Awards are special.
“It’s nice to get to mingle with other athletes from other sports,” Gaines said. “It’s also nice that we all get to dress up and have fun. We never get to dress up and look nice. Most fans probably would not even recognize us dressed up.
“It’s just a special event at Kentucky and one everybody really likes and enjoys. It also really shows just how many great athletes you have at Kentucky when you get them all together like that and why being honored is so, so special.”
Quotes of the Week
No. 1: “He will be around a 40% shooter from the outside, specializing in catch and shoot looks, especially in an organized offense. He can go get you a bucket off of the bounce, getting to the rim or pulling up in the mid-range. Kentucky didn’t have anyone outside of TyTy Washington who could do that last season,” Cats Illustrated analyst Travis Graf on UK transfer Antonio Reeves.
No. 2: “When people are mad, they'll say stuff. And that's fine. It's part of the tax you pay to be the Kentucky coach is that right there. And you know what? People don't have access to this program. And what happens is, guys get angry,” Kentucky coach John Calipari on fans saying his top priority is not winning a national championship.
No. 3: “He reminds us so much of John. I hate to put that on him. If you say that about anybody, you are giving a huge compliment but he deserves it,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops comparing new offensive line coach Zach Yenser to former UK assistant John Schlarman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.