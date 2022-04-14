Oscar Tshiebwe has some big plans to make regarding his future, but he’s not rushing the process and is busy proclaiming the gospel across the state when he speaks in churches or other places.
The University of Kentucky forward was the featured speaker at Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday morning. Tshiebwe offered no hints regarding whether he will stay another season with the Wildcats or declare for the NBA Draft.
“I love being here,” he said. “I’m happy (with) everything I’m accomplishing because I’m happy and people supported me in everything I do. Being part of (the Kentucky program) it is a dream come true for me.”
Tshiebwe is busy sharing his faith, this time, with state dignitaries, including Beshear, leaders of his office, elected officials and others who partook in the annual event that had been canceled the past two years because of the pandemic.
“I’m a follower of Jesus Christ and I came up here just to share my faith,” Tshiebwe said.
He was joined by Aaron Hogue, a staff member with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at the University of Kentucky. Hogue said Tshiebwe has been heavily involved with the FCA ministry effort on campus and teamed with Tshiebwe to get his “heart and mind going.”
“Everything is possible, according to what my daddy used to (teach) me,” he said. “Anything is possible for those who trust in God. You can accomplish anything you want with the word of God — he always helps those who love him and trust him.”
Tshiebwe learned about the things “God wants us to do” through his late father, who served as a minister and the son took notes during a conversation.
He told his son of God’s richness in in the spirit realm.
“God wants us to be rich in faith, hope, confidence, peace and courage,” he said. “We can have joy in everything we do, and God is going to help you."
Tshiebwe cited Matthew 6:33 as his scriptural reference:
"Seek first the Kingdom of God and his righteousness and everything shall be given to you," he said. "That's the scripture I live with in my life. I'm going to follow Jesus every day of my life."
Beshear, who made Tshiebwe a Kentucky Colonel, touched on his faith and praised his wife, Britainy, and family for being a “beacon of light in the toughest of times.”
“I’m blessed and we are blessed,” the governor said. “We are blessed to all be here in person once again.”
“We’ve have been through so much in this last couple of years,” he said. “… I can’t count the number of times over the past two years that I bowed my head in prayer, praying for mercy, for the lost as well as for the living. Praying for guidance, praying for strength to get through something that none of us had ever been through and none of us knew where the other side was and when we would get there; praying for wisdom to make the best decisions we could in an uncertain world and praying for all of us on Team Kentucky, working to save lives and prevent suffering.”
The event centered on the message of love and loving your neighbor as yourself.
