LEXINGTON — Tubby Smith is returning to Rupp Arena.
Smith, now in his third season at High Point, will return for the first time since the 2007-08 season when he left to become the coach at Minnesota. Since then, Smith has coached at Texas Tech, Memphis and High Point, his alma mater.
The Wildcats will take on High Point on New Year’s Eve to close out the traditional non-conference portion of their schedule.
“We are very excited for our Panthers to compete against John Calipari and the Wildcats this year,” Smith said. “(I’m) looking forward to returning to Kentucky.”
Calipari said that the university is “working on some ways to honor Tubby and his time here, and I can’t wait to fill in the Big Blue Nation in the near future.”
UK released its non-conference schedule Monday.
Kentucky will play exhibition games against Kentucky Wesleyan (Oct. 29) and Miles College (Nov. 5) before tipping off the season against Duke in the Champions Classic on Nov. 9 at Madison Square Garden.
Kentucky then hosts Robert Morris (Nov. 12), Mount St. Mary’s (Nov. 16) and Ohio (Nov. 19) in the Kentucky Classic to open the home portion of the schedule.
The Wildcats will close out November with home games against Albany (Nov. 22), North Florida (Nov. 26) and Central Michigan on Nov. 29.
In December, Kentucky will host Southern in the Unity Series on Dec. 7, followed by a road game at Notre Dame on Dec. 11 in South Bend, Indiana. Kentucky will play Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 18 and will host in-state rival Louisville on Dec. 22, followed by High Point on Dec. 31.
Kentucky will take on Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence on Jan. 29 in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.