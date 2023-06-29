Softball tournaments continued Tuesday with the Diamonds, Blue Blazers, Vipers and Comets winning in the Minor League, and the Peppers and Riptide winning Major League games.
MINOR LEAGUE
Diamonds 9, Firestrike 6
Getting hits for the Diamonds were Aubrey Ludwig, a home run, a double and a single; Callie Atha, a home run and two singles; Amelia McCoin, two doubles and a single; Mallory Mayes, two doubles; and Kaydence Robinson, Ansley Roberts and Kaya Kern, a single each.
Those with hits for Firestrike were Taylor Ragland and Kennedy McClain, a triple and a single each; Aria Dickerson, two doubles; Olivia MacDonald, two singles; and Falyn Satterley, a home run.
Blue Blazers 9, Titans 5
For the Blue Blazers, those with hits were Delilah Howard, a triple and a single; Kennedy Owens, two doubles; Zoey Fisher and Camryn Bevington, a double and a single each; Mia Semones, Harper Stratton and Lynlee True, two singles each; Amelia Hodge, a triple; and Ryleigh Metcalf and Chloe Winslow, a single each.
Getting hits for the Titans were Khloe Jeffries, a triple and a double; Addie Young, a double and a single; Ella Callis, Ivy Foley and Holland Johnson, a double each; and Jennaveve Johnson and Norah Johnson, a single each.
Vipers 11, Spark 1
Those with hits for the Vipers were Makayla Easterly, a home run and a triple; Ellis Stepp, two doubles; Bella Perry, a double and a single; Autumn Ward and Emmelie Vinglinsky, two singles each; Abby Ward and Kaiden Alexander, a home run each; and Macie Perry, a single.
The Spark’s hits were two singles by Ellie Gill, a double by Yesmina Mandeel, and a single by Rachel Starkweather.
Comets 9, Havoc 2
Getting hits for the Comets were Harper Hazelett, a triple and a double; Elena Vera, two doubles; Emma Monroe, Alana Sanders and Journey Blythe, a double and a single each; Catherine Osborne, two singles; and Abby Wainscott, Addison Fraley and Zyla Henderson, a single each.
For Havoc, Jessa Slattery hit a home run and single, and Bella Widener and Mya Barber each hit a single.
MAJOR LEAGUE
Peppers 17, Blaze 7
Those with hits for the Peppers were Aubri Roberts, two triples, a double and a single; Lily Hobbs, a triple, two doubles and a single; EmmaLee Harrod, a triple, a double and a single; Emma Sherrow, a triple and two singles; Amyiah Harris, three singles; Mariah Profitt and Alana Sanders, a double and a single each; and Kellen Music and Tiandra Galloway, two singles each.
Getting hits for the Blaze were Audrey Goins, a double and two singles; Lexi Kelley, a double and a single; Hailey Hughes, two singles; and Autumn Callis, Jaylin Watkins, Katelen Frost and Ruby Harris, a single each.
Riptide 11, Buckeyes 3
For the Riptide, those with hits were Kaidence Tillman, a double and two singles; Aubrey Martin, three singles; Daviss Johnson, a triple and a single; Amaya Garr, Madi Suter and Kaylee Jewell, and two ingles each; Isabella Oseguera, a double; and Rebekah Boone and Carly Tate, a single each.
Getting hits for the Buckeyes were Sarah Peak, a double and a single; Adyson Lyons, two singles; Corynn Ritchie, a double; and Ryley Groce, Delaney Dean, Avery Groce and Xoe Harris, a single each.
