Frankfort High recently announced the hiring of Kelcie Turner as the school’s volleyball coach.

Turner replaces Eileen Butts, who resigned after last season.

Turner, who grew up in Fairbanks, Alaska, was three-sport scholarship athlete at Midway University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2013. She started at libero for four years and was elected team captain for two of those seasons.

Since 2018, Turner has coached seven different volleyball seasons with coach Mark Wallace. She was also head coach for Alpha Performance Volleyball and is an active participant in the Frankfort Volleyball Association.

Turner began working at Commonwealth Credit Union in 2015. Her husband, Garrett Turner, is a Franklin County firefighter and EMT.

“We are thrilled to have coach Turner join us at FHS,” Frankfort Principal Tyler Reed said. “The Panther volleyball team has grown tremendously since its inception just a few years ago.

“Coach Turner will provide consistency to the success of the program by ensuring familiar faces are still a part of the program while also bringing new expertise that will lift our team to the next level.”

