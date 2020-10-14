LOUISVILLE — While there are other contributing factors to Louisville's current skid, none has weighed more heavily than turnovers.
And playing fast and loose with possessions is certainly something the Cardinals (1-3, 0-3 ACC) can't afford to continue if they are to have any hope of upsetting No. 4 Notre Dame (2-0, 2-0), a 16.5-point favorite, Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Indiana.
In turnover margin, U of L ranks No. 73 out of the 76 FBS teams currently playing with an average of minus 2.00 per game, ahead of only Duke (2.20), Mississippi State (3.00) and Houston (5.00). The Cards have committed 11 turnovers — six fumbles and five pass interceptions — more than just four teams, Duke (19), Mississippi State (14), Georgia Tech (12) and Middle Tennessee (also 11).
On the flip side, Louisville has created a mere three turnovers itself, recovering two fumbles and picking off one pass. That isn't the kind of discrepancy the Cards can overcome against the Irish.
With their turnover troubles, the Cards are going against a recent trend. According to data from cfbstats.com, the national median in turnovers per game for college football teams has dropped 20% since 2009, from 1.77 per game to 1.42 in 2019.
Turnovers, of course, are vitally important to deciding the outcome of games. ESPN stats guru Bill Connelly estimates that each turnover gained is worth roughly five points to a team's final score.
"The most glaring thing that stands out is our turnovers," U of L coach Scott Satterfield said. "Obviously, you're losing opportunities to go down and get points. We're putting our defense in a bind and we're not good enough to do that. We don't have a whole lot of room for error. We've got a big-time turnover margin and you can't win football games that way. We have to do a much better job of taking take care of the football."
Turnovers weren't a major problem last season when the Cards lost 10 fumbles and quarterback Malik Cunningham threw just five interceptions, the same number he has already had this year. Satterfield says he doesn't know what the difference is, especially with fumbles, and that his offensive players work on ball security every day in practice.
He didn't mention any specific drills, but coaches teach carrying the ball in a high and tight position with a strong grip and being aware of opposing players punching the ball, stripping it or prying ball carrier’s fingers off the ball — everything a defender would do to force a fumble.
Winning the turnover battle is generally seen as a must if a team is to pull off an upset, as U of L will be trying to do Saturday. If there is one thing in Louisville's favor, it's that Notre Dame hasn't been proficient in creating turnovers either, gaining three while losing two
Harwell takes over punting
Former junior college All-American Ryan Harwell replaced Logan Lupo as U of L's punter against Georgia Tech and probably secured the job for the Notre Dame game. Seeing his first action of the season, Harwell averaged 39.5 yards on four punts, with two being downed inside the 5-yard line.
"He just got a little bit more comfortable the last couple of weeks punting the football," Satterfield said. "I thought he did a good job, particularly the first half he had two punts that we downed inside the 20. . .actually, down near the goal line. So I thought he executed well, and he's just earned the right to be able to go out there and play."
Harwell was the holder on extra points and field goals during the first three games. Lupo has punted 12 times for a 38.8-yard average per kick but had one blocked, and Satterfield had complained about his distance and poor hang time.
A native of Houston, Harwell averaged 41.1 yards per punt last season at Tyler Junior College. Before joining Louisville as a preferred walk-on, he also considered Temple, Wyoming, and several FCS schools.
Clark to return
Starting sophomore Kei'Trel Clark missed the Georgia Tech game with a hamstring issue but will return against Notre Dame. The Liberty transfer has eight tackles and three pass breakups. Under NCAA rules, senior cornerback Marlon Character will sit out the first half after being ejected for targeting in the second half against the Yellow Jackets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.