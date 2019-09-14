The scores were same. The games were not.
One week after beating Robert Morris 13-7, Kentucky State’s football team dropped its home opener Saturday, losing to Tuskegee 13-7 at Alumni Stadium.
“Each team presents a different challenge,” KSU coach Charlie Jackson said. “Robert Morris’ schemes were night and day from what Tuskegee was trying to do.”
Last week’s win ended KSU’s 12-game losing streak and was its first victory over an NCAA Division I team since 2002.
The Thorobreds were in position to go 2-0 on the season Saturday, leading 7-0 at halftime before Tuskegee scored early in the third quarter to tie the game at 7-7.
The game remained tied until the Golden Tigers’ Taurean Taylor scored on a 35-yard run with 1:04 left in the game. The point-after kick was no good, leaving the score at 13-7.
Taylor’s run capped a 94-yard drive that took just 1:44 off the clock.
The Golden Tigers got the ball after KSU was forced to punt on fourth-and-11 from the Tuskegee 42-yard line with 2:48 left in the game.
Kentucky State had the ball for 10:50 before the punt, gaining 48 yards on 14 plays.
“You have to give credit to Tuskegee,” Jackson said. “It was an A-plus effort on the part. You makes plays, or you don’t make plays, and in the last minute of the game we did not.”
KSU had the ball one last time, taking over on its 20-yard line on a touchback after Tuskegee’s kickoff went into the end zone.
Two incomplete passes, a 4-yard run by Thorobred quarterback Jaylen Myers and a personal foul penalty on Tuskegee gave KSU first down at its own 39-yard line.
On first down, Myers threw a pass that was intercepted by the Golden Tigers’ Carl Matthews with 30 seconds remaining.
Tuskegee took a knee to end the game.
“I thought we got outplayed,” Myers said. “We left a lot of plays on the field, and we got out-executed.”
Both teams did well on the ground, with Tuskegee rushing for 240 yards and KSU for 236.
The Golden Tigers had 120 passing yards, and the Thorobreds had 34 with Myers going 2-for-8 for 34 yards and a touchdown.
KSU scored the only touchdown of the first half on a 21-yard pass from Myers to Isaac Fields with 5:08 left in the second quarter. Michael Boback kicked the extra point.
Tuskegee’s first touchdown came on a 1-yard run by quarterback Jamarcus Ezell.
The Thorobreds appeared to score a touchdown in the first half on a fumble return of about 80 yards by Chris Roberts, but the touchdown was called back when the referees ruled Tuskegee’s quarterback was down before he fumbled.
“We had a couple of very, very bad breaks,” Jackson said. “We had a touchdown scored that they brought back, and that took some air out of us.”
Saturday’s game was the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Kentucky State (1-1) doesn’t play again until Sept. 28, when it takes on Division I Jackson State in the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis.
“We know we stubbed our toe today,” Jackson said. “We left a lot of plays on the field, and that’s tough.
“We’ll get back at it tomorrow, maybe tonight, as a coaching staff, and we’ll work on what we need to improve.”