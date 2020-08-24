Golf ball

Two golfers hit a hole-in-one on Aug. 18 at Woodford Lakes Golf Club in Versailles.

Tom Keesling had a hole-in-one on No. 14, a 104-yard hole, using a 9-iron. Witnesses were Gary Dawson, Alan Yantes, Bill Cheek and Leon Townsend.

Tom Kubeck had a hole-in-one on No. 4, a 107-yard hole, using a 9-iron. The witness was Willy Shearer.

