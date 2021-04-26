Like most sports, archery had a tough go of it this season, but two area teams and two local individuals competed in the state tournament last weekend.
The Franklin County girls and Western Hills boys teams placed second at the Region 5 meet on March 27 to qualify for state, and WHHS’ Jill Thurman and Katie Thurman qualified as individuals.
“We had a lot of starts, a lot of stops,” FCHS coach Todd Bailey said about the season.
“We had no COVID issues on our team, but we had our season stopped because of COVID restrictions.”
FCHS competed in seven tournaments this year, about half as many as it normally does.
“Once we got going we struggled with scores,” Bailey said, “but the girls shot one of their best scores of the year to make it to state.
“These kids have responded really well to all the things they’ve had to overcome.”
The Lady Flyers finished the Region 5 tournament with a score of 1,901, 35 points behind champion and host Anderson County.
FCHS’ Zoie Anglin won the regional title with a score of 285.
Western Hills, which didn’t have any COVID issues this season, has competed in four tournaments this season, all in the postseason.
“We normally go to 14 to 16 tournaments a year,” WHHS coach Bill Jones said. “It’s been tough. We do what we can do. I was glad to get the kids out of the house.”
The Wolverines were runners-up in the Region 5 tournament with a score of 1,877. Host Anderson County won with a score of 1,889.
WHHS’ top finisher was Tabor Valentine with a score of 281.
The state tournament took place at four different locations, and scores were compiled from those locations to come up with overall state champions.
Region 5 competed at state Friday at Anderson County.
FCHS finished with a team score of 1,880. Hailee Beatty, Emily Roberts and Taliyah Thomas all shot 277 to lead the team.
The Wolverines shot a team score of 1,857, and Valentine led them with a score of 283.
Bullitt Central won the boys team title with a score 2,013, and Harrison County was the girls team champion with a score of 1,980.
FCHS and WHHS will compete in the NASP national tournament, which will be virtual this year. Franklin County is shooting Thursday for the national tournament, and Western Hills will shoot May 6.
